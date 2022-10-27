Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Says He Meant 'No Disrespect' by Promoting Antisemitic Movie
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving says he meant "no disrespect" when he promoted a movie that contains antisemitic themes on Thursday. Irving was widely criticized when he tweeted a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. On Saturday, he denied he is antisemitic:. The...
Bleacher Report
NBA Denounces Hate Speech After Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Movie
The NBA released a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind" in the wake of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA statement did not mention Irving by name, but it appeared to be in response to his tweet after it set off a wide-ranging critical backlash.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Bleacher Report
Jackson State's Deion Sanders Has 'No Plans to Move or Go Anywhere' amid FBS Interest
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has had multiple opportunities to jump to an FBS school, but Saturday he made it clear he's happy where he is. During an appearance on College GameDay, Sanders acknowledged that he has been pursued by other schools, but he said he has no intentions of leaving Jackson State.
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 9
Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll for the past three weeks and we had Ohio State at No. 1 in the B/R Top 25 in each of the previous four weeks. But we've got a new No. 1 this week—likely the team that will debut at No. 1 when the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings comes out in a few days.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role
The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9
Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football. After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.
Bleacher Report
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook 'Definitely Catapulted' Lakers in Bench Role
LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook's performance off the bench after the team's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes as a reserve. He finished with a plus/minus of zero, whereas the starters all finished anywhere from minus-three to minus-23.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. 'Is a Player I Admire a Lot'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised Odell Beckham Jr. as the free-agent wide receiver continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February. Jones referenced OBJ's remarkable one-handed catch against the Cowboys in 2014 during his comments Friday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic).
How 12 Years in the NFL Prepped Thomas Q. Jones for His Next Role: Actor
This is Life After Football, a series that examines how current and former NFL players, coaches and executives are building a legacy beyond the gridiron. Snagged seventh overall out of the University of Virginia by Arizona in the 2000 NFL Draft, Thomas Jones played 12 seasons in the National Football League and toted the rock for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets in addition to the Cardinals. A member of the 10,000 rushing yards club who was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 and starred in a losing effort for the Bears in Super Bowl XLI with 130 scrimmage yards, Jones hung up his spikes in 2011.
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson to Return to Pelicans After Missing Last 2 Games with Hip Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last two games with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williamson experienced a hard fall to the court in New Orleans' 122-121 overtime defeat to the Utah...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win
Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory. Wembanyama was...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Bills Targeted Alvin Kamara in Trade Talks, Were Rejected by Saints
The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a running back ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and they appear to have targeted one of the best players potentially available at the position. Buffalo inquired with the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara, though they were rejected, per Fox's Jay Glazer...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Rams' Interest in Brandin Cooks Discussed in League Circles
As the Los Angeles Rams look for ways to turn their season around, one familiar name could be on their radar before Tuesday's trade deadline. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday there is "talk in some league circles" the Rams are pursuing a trade for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls with 'Aaron Rodgers' Post After Staying Undefeated vs. CHI
Troel Embiid is officially back. Fresh off a win over the Bulls on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers center took to Instagram and made a reference to Aaron Rodgers as he moved to 12-0 over Chicago in his career:. Joel Embiid has tweeted his support for Rodgers often in the past,...
Comments / 0