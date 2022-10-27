ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says He Meant 'No Disrespect' by Promoting Antisemitic Movie

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving says he meant "no disrespect" when he promoted a movie that contains antisemitic themes on Thursday. Irving was widely criticized when he tweeted a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. On Saturday, he denied he is antisemitic:. The...
Bleacher Report

NBA Denounces Hate Speech After Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Movie

The NBA released a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind" in the wake of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA statement did not mention Irving by name, but it appeared to be in response to his tweet after it set off a wide-ranging critical backlash.
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 9

Georgia has been No. 1 in the AP poll for the past three weeks and we had Ohio State at No. 1 in the B/R Top 25 in each of the previous four weeks. But we've got a new No. 1 this week—likely the team that will debut at No. 1 when the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings comes out in a few days.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role

The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9

Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football. After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook 'Definitely Catapulted' Lakers in Bench Role

LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook's performance off the bench after the team's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes as a reserve. He finished with a plus/minus of zero, whereas the starters all finished anywhere from minus-three to minus-23.
InsideHook

How 12 Years in the NFL Prepped Thomas Q. Jones for His Next Role: Actor

This is Life After Football, a series that examines how current and former NFL players, coaches and executives are building a legacy beyond the gridiron. Snagged seventh overall out of the University of Virginia by Arizona in the 2000 NFL Draft, Thomas Jones played 12 seasons in the National Football League and toted the rock for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets in addition to the Cardinals. A member of the 10,000 rushing yards club who was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 and starred in a losing effort for the Bears in Super Bowl XLI with 130 scrimmage yards, Jones hung up his spikes in 2011.
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win

Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory. Wembanyama was...

