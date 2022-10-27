Read full article on original website
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Broncos owner Greg Penner echoes Nathaniel Hackett support
Sunday’s game in London will provide Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett with another opportunity to quell concerns about his job status. General manager George Paton spoke in favor of keeping the rookie HC in his post yesterday; one of the team’s owners echoed that sentiment when speaking publicly today.
Yardbarker
Is Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in danger of being fired after one season?
No team in the NFL has gotten off to such a disappointing start like the Denver Broncos. The Russell Wilson trade has proven fruitless so far, and the team's offense is stuck in reverse with an offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett. The defense is quite good with young stars...
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
Chiefs reportedly called Jaguars about a Josh Allen trade
Days after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen has garnered some trade interest ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline, another report Saturday corroborated the claim that the Jaguars are getting calls about Allen. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Kansas City Chiefs...
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Malik Willis to start as Titans rule out Ryan Tannehill
A quarterback shakeup for the Tennessee Titans due to the injury and illness of Ryan Tannehill. The regular starter has been ruled out by Mike Vrabel’s team for Sunday’s game with the Houston Texans. That means rookie, third-round draft pick Malik Willis will get the call to face...
Dan Beyer: What I Love About the Eagles
Today on Fox Sports Sunday with Dan Beyer and George Wrighster, the guys start the show off talking about the dominating 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles after they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 earlier today.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in separate statements shared on their verified Instagram accounts Friday morning.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 8 vs. Bills
The Green Bay Packers have a monumental task ahead in Week 8. Can Matt LaFleur’s team go on the road, beat arguably the best team in the NFL, snap a three-game losing streak and win for the first time ever in Buffalo?. Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire...
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions
The Green Bay Packers (3-4) seek to end a 3-game losing streak in Week 8, facing the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) at Highmark Stadium. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Packers at Bills odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
