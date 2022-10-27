The Homes of the World’s Richest Celebrities

It has always been interesting to see the homes of the richest celebrities, which is why shows like “MTV Cribs” and Architectural Digest’s YouTube series “Open Door” have been huge hits.

With home prices skyrocketing, it is becoming harder and harder for ordinary Americans to buy a house. This doesn’t seem to be a problem, however, for celebrities. It is not uncommon for the richest of them to have multiple homes - sometimes even homes that they’ve never lived in.

From lavish Victorian mansions and stunning beachfront properties to multi-home compounds and private islands, there is no limit to the kinds of homes the richest celebrities spend their fortunes on. These homes aren’t cheap, with some of the more expensive ones on this list costing over $50 million. But when you’re worth over $1 billion, multi-million-dollar price tags may not be a concern. ( These are the metro areas where home prices shot up this year .)

Some celebrities have homes all across the country. Feeling sick of your mansion in Las Angeles? Why not escape to your beach house in Florida? Tired of the heat? Good thing you have a home in a remote skiing village in Colorado. And of course many of these celebrities have private jets, which makes this sort of lifestyle a breeze. ( See the cities with the most expensive homes .)

To find the homes the world’s richest celebrities own, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the site Celebrity Net Worth . We then researched the homes of the 15 celebrities with the highest net worth, using a variety of sites and other sources. Though we strived to use the most updated information, it’s sometimes difficult to know for certain how many homes each celebrity owns. However, all the properties on this list have been owned by the celebrity at some point recently, though some may be on the market or recently sold.

15. Sean Love Combs

> Number of known homes: 2

> Net worth: $900 million

The famed rapper and entrepreneur Sean Combs (who recently changed his middle name from John to Love, and who now eschews his past noms-de-rap, including Puff Daddy and P Diddy) owns two houses. One is a lavish mansion in the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood of West Los Angeles, which he bought for $39 million in 2014. The other is a mansion on the luxurious Star Island in Miami, which he paid $35 million for in 2021. At one point in time he had a home in Atlanta, but sold it for $1.3 million in 2007. He still has property in Fayetteville, Georgia, which he bought for $260,000 in 1995.

14. Jerry Seinfeld

> Number of known homes: 2

> Net worth: $950 million

A blue-chip standup comedian and the star of the hit television show bearing his name "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld has a $4.35 million townhouse in Manhattan (near the location of his TV apartment) and a 12-acre oceanfront estate in Amagansett, in the Hamptons, which he bought from Billy Joel for $32 million in 2000. He and his wife owned a 26-acre estate in Telluride, Colorado, until earlier this year, when they sold it for $14 million. Seinfeld also has a $4 million garage next to his Upper West Side townhouse where he keeps much of his collection of Porsches.

13. Peter Jackson

> Number of known homes: 20

> Net worth: $1.0 billion

Peter Jackson, director of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and many other films, owns more homes than you'd find in a small hobbit village. He has spent over $150 million on 20 residential properties around New Zealand, including a large chunk of a Wellington street, two holiday homes (one in Queenstown, one in Closeburn). and two sprawling estates (one in Fernside, one in Matahiwi). His estate in Fernside, near Masterton in the Wairarapa area, features underground tunnels linking parts of the property together, a 100-seat movie theater, and a scale replica of a hobbit home.

12. JK Rowling

> Number of known homes: 2

> Net worth: $1.0 billion

JK Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series owns two homes. The first is the classical Killiechassie estate in Scotland. This luxurious manor features a small lake on its property that is said to be home to a water spirit. JK Rowling also secretly bought her childhood home in Chepstow, in Wales, back in 2011 for around $500,000 when it was relisted on the market.

11. David Copperfield

> Number of known homes: 3

> Net worth: $1.0 billion

Illusionist David Copperfield owns three homes plus 11 islands called in what has been dubbed Copperfield Bay. He bought his mansion in Las Vegas for $17.5 million in 2016; he has a four-floor apartment in Manhattan valued at around $16 million; and he owns a compound on a private island called Musha Cay in the Bahamas, which cost him $50 million. He offsets the costs of running this property by renting it out to those looking to enjoy the finer things in life - at a cost of $57,000 a night. It be a magical experience.

10. Slavica Ecclestone

> Number of known homes: 1

> Net worth: $1.2 billion

Croatian-born Slavica Ecclestone is a former fashion model and the ex-wife of Bernie Ecclestone, former chief executive of the Formula One motor racing group. After receiving close to $1.45 billion in her divorce settlement, Slavica decided it was time to invest in a home for herself. She put down $2.45 million for a beautiful stone villa in the small village of Zitan in her native country. Despite the hefty price tag, the villa was not up to her standards, so it underwent lengthy, expensive renovations that cost over $500,000, over 10% of that budget was spent on stone alone.

9. Paul McCartney

> Number of known homes: 6

> Net worth: $1.2 billion

Former Beattle, Paul McCartney has six homes between the U.S. and the U.K. His portfolio includes homes in the London neighborhood of St John's Wood, Liverpool, and Beverly Hills; a ranch in Arizona; a 160-acre farm in East Sussex; and a farm on Scotland's Kintyre Peninsula. His home in Beverly Hills, which sits on more than two acres of land, cost a mere $4 million when he bought it in 2001. He acquired it, he said, because he was tired of staying in hotels every time he visited Los Angeles. The property had been previously owned by both Ellen DeGeneres and Courtney Love.

8. Jay-Z

> Number of known homes: 4

> Net worth: $1.3 billion

Jay-Z is basically music royalty at this point, and has the luxurious homes to back up his eminence. Along with his $31 million Manhattan penthouse, Jay-Z owns two mansions and two private islands with his wife, Beyoncé. Currently his family lives in a $88 million mansion in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. It features eight bedrooms, four swimming pools, a basketball court, a two-acre garden, a 15-car garage, and separate staff quarters. If he and his family ever need a getaway, they have three options: a $26 million vacation home in the Hamptons and two private islands, one in the Florida Keys that Jay-Z bought for Beyoncé as a 29th birthday present for a reported $20 million, and another, called Strangers Cay, in the Bahamas, which Jay-Z had reported bought for himself earlier for something between $2 million and $4 million.

7. Kim Kardashian

> Number of known homes: 5?

> Net worth: $1.4 billion

Kim Kardashian has an impressive collection of homes, to say the least. She currently lives in her home in Los Angeles with her children. She originally bought the home for $60 million with her now ex-husband, Kanye West. The home was designed by the famous designer Axel Vervoordt. This fall, she bought a Malibu estate, on a bluff overlooking the Pacific, from supermodel Cindy Crawford for about $70 million. She also has two properties inland from Malibu, a $5.3 million ranch in Hidden Hills and a $3.5 million condo in Calabasas, both of which are currently on the market. Then there's a brand new home in Palm Springs and reportedly yet another home, a glass-and-wood lakeside house to be designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma in an undisclosed location.

6. Rihanna

> Number of known homes: 3

> Net worth: $1.7 billion

From a humble bungalow in Barbados to an impressive property portfolio, Rihanna proves anything is possible. The singer and business mogul owns two impressive homes in Los Angeles as well as a beautiful villa in Barbados. Her tropical home cost $22 million and is known as the most luxurious mansion on the island. It has five bedrooms with their own private terraces, stunning beachfront views, beautiful manicured gardens, a swimming pool, and a gym, plus the services of a chauffeur and a private chef.

5. Jami Gertz

> Number of known homes: 2

> Net worth: $3.0 billion

The actress and wife to the multi-billionaire business executive Tony Ressler, Jami Gertz owns two beautiful homes. The first is on Malibu's Broad Beach, one of the most desirable locales in the area. She bought the other one in Beverly Hills for $3.4 million in 1999. Situated on a high hillside, it offers 360º panoramic views of Los Angeles. Her famous neighbors include Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, and Eddie Murphy.

4. Oprah Winfrey

> Number of known homes: 6 or 7

> Net worth: $3.5 billion

TV host, actress, and media executive Oprah Winfrey owns many homes across the country. She owns three properties in Montecito, California, that cost her a total of $85.8 million; a $14 million home in Telluride, Colorado; and a string of homes in Maui, totalling in 160-plus acres of property and costing over $60 million. Oprah also had a condo in Chicago that she sold for $4.62 million in 2015 and an estate on Orcas Island in Washington that she sold for $14 million in 2021.

3. Kanye West

> Number of known homes: 4 or 5

> Net worth: $6.6 billion

The now-controversial musician and fashion designer Kanye West has an impressive collection of homes. He owns a secluded ranch near Greybull, Wyoming, purchased for $14.5 million; an impressive cabin-inspired estate in Calabasas, California; a brutalist fortress on the beach in Malibu; a luxury apartment in Belgium, and most recently a modest home in the Hidden Hills suburb of Los Angeles - right across the street from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Recently he bought the childhood home in Chicago where he grew up with his mother, for $225,000. He had the home recreated in the center of Soldier Field for the live listening event for his album "Donda," named in honor of his mother, Donda West.

2. Steven Spielberg

> Number of known homes: 3

> Net worth: $8.0 billion

The director behind such classic films as "Jaws," "E.T.," and "Schindler's List" owns $200 million worth of property across the country. He and his wife own an expansive five-acre multi-house compound in the Pacific Palisades; a 6,000 square-foot apartment in the expensive San Remo Building in New York City, overlooking Central Park and within walking distance of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; a 10-acre estate in East Hampton as well as several other properties in the Hamptons;, a compound in Malibu;, a home in Naples, Florida; and several other properties in Los Angeles for his children.

1. George Lucas

> Number of known homes: 3 to 6

> Net worth: $10.0 billion

The visionary director behind the "Star Wars" franchise, George Lucas, is no stranger to the world of real estate. Currently he owns a large compound in San Anselmo, California; a $19 million penthouse in Chicago; a $34 million' 9,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air, California; two beachfront homes next to each other in Carpinteria, California; and a home on Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, California. This famous property spans over 2,500 acres and features a movie production studio, three restaurants, a 300-person movie theater, a B and B; and of course his 50,000-square-foot private home. Lucas has spent over $100 million dollars in renovations since he purchased the property back in 1978.

