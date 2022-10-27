ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 new Josh Allen murals pop up ahead of Bills-Packers game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two new murals have popped up in Buffalo, featuring Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as the anticipation builds for Sunday Night Football. One mural is on Parkside Avenue, in North Buffalo, showcasing Allen's patented hurdle. That mural, which is found on the south side of Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, was completed this week by Adam Zyglis of The Buffalo News and Zoom Buffalo.
Packers rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he would be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
