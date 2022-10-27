Read full article on original website
2 new Josh Allen murals pop up ahead of Bills-Packers game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two new murals have popped up in Buffalo, featuring Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as the anticipation builds for Sunday Night Football. One mural is on Parkside Avenue, in North Buffalo, showcasing Allen's patented hurdle. That mural, which is found on the south side of Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, was completed this week by Adam Zyglis of The Buffalo News and Zoom Buffalo.
'Milwaukee Buffalo Bills Backers' take over sports bar during game
If you're out and about in Milwaukee on a fall Sunday, you'll likely see lots of green and gold. Unless you end up at Steny's in Walker's Point.
Sunday Night Football forecast for Bills-Packers game at Highmark Stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will see pristine fall weather for the last weekend of October, including Sunday evening for the Bills vs. Packers game at Highmark Stadium. Here's what Bills Mafia can expect if they're headed to Orchard Park on Sunday. Sunday morning temperatures will start in...
Carucci Take 2: Once seen as possible Super Bowl preview, Bills-Packers looks like another big Buffalo win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium:. 1. This looked like such a great matchup … until the Packers started playing. Las Vegas has this one right, just as...
Packers rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he would be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
