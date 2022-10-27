After the completion of its bye week, Alabama saw no changes this week regarding its position in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide held down the No. 6 spot again as it will now turn its attention to Saturday’s game against LSU on the road. The Tigers also enjoyed an off week and are slotted at No. 15 in the latest poll.

