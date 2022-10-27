Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama remains at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 as it eyes LSU next week
After the completion of its bye week, Alabama saw no changes this week regarding its position in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Crimson Tide held down the No. 6 spot again as it will now turn its attention to Saturday’s game against LSU on the road. The Tigers also enjoyed an off week and are slotted at No. 15 in the latest poll.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama running backs assist with youth football camp during BYE week
Alabama football’s running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams spent their Saturday working with young athletes at a youth football camp at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s BYE week allowed the running backs to give back and provide instructions during the...
tdalabamamag.com
5 Alabama players primed to have bigger impacts after BYE week
Multiple Alabama football players have the potential to have a bigger impact during the second half of the college football season. Here are five Crimson Tide players who could make a difference in Alabama’s push for a SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Eli Ricks. Ricks started in his...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Tyler Booker gives Alabama a third starting guard
Nick Saban complemented the play of Alabama’s freshman reserved offensive lineman, Tyler Booker, during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. Booker was rated as a five-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy. He has earned playing time at guard in every game this season for the Crimson Tide. The Connecticut native has not allowed a sack, and he has yet to commit a penalty through eight games.
tdalabamamag.com
How is Alabama making sure its bye week is productive – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama football is off this week, but Nick Saban continues to push for improvement from the team. The Crimson Tide looks to get players healthy for next week against Louisiana State University, including quarterback Bryce Young. Saban stated at the Monday Morning Quarterback that the Tide is also working on self-scouting and player evaluations.
tdalabamamag.com
Where Nick Saban feels Alabama has improve at since loss
Alabama football suffered its first loss of the season against Tennessee earlier this month, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide have shown some improvement after the defeat. The Tide defeated Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday to rebound from the loss to the Vols. Alabama’s defense performed noticeably...
Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?
In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
siusalukis.com
Salukis Come Up Short at No. 20 Alabama in Charity Exhibition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Southern Illinois men's basketball fell on the road to No. 20 Alabama 74-63 Saturday afternoon in a charity exhibition game inside Foster Auditorium. "Today's game was a great experience for our team," head coach Bryan Mullins said. "It will provide us with a lot of benefits as the season begins. I can't wait for the season opener on November 7 in the Banterra Center."
aamusports.com
Showdown With Rival Alabama State Up Next As Alabama A&M Heads To 81st Magic City Classic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A span of 364 days has separated the ultimate rivals that are Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) and Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) but both will return to Birmingham, Alabama and "The Old Gray Lady" to renew that rivalry with the 81st Magic City Classic on Saturday, October 29. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Mississippi junior high basketball coach without job, arrested after reportedly bringing marijuana onto campus
A Mississippi junior high basketball coach is without a job and behind bars after reportedly being found with marijuana on campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Horatio Jackson, 25, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jackson was the Caledonia Junior High basketball coach and also taught social studies to...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
