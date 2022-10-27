Millions of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Concerns

CPSC

Clorox is recalling around 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol due to the products containing bacteria.

The harmful bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa is commonly found in water or soil and is a danger to those with weakened immune systems or those who use external medical devices. It can cause serious infections that may require medical attention.

"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," said the consumer product safety commission.

As of now, there have been no infections reported.

Pine-Sol bottles that were infected include the code prefix "A4" followed by a five-digit number under 22249 and were produced anytime from Jan. 2021 to Sept. 2022.

The recall includes the following products:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

Consumers can contact Pine-Sol to receive a full refund and should take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code along with the date on the bottle.

Clorox has also set up a website where consumers can request refunds. Retailers and distributors can also apply for reimbursement.