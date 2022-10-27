A Forbes first: Warriors are NBA's most valuable franchise

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is smiling. Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner

The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes .

This marks the first time that a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers took the top spot since the business magazine started valuing NBA franchises over 20 years ago.

According to Forbes, the Warriors are now worth $7 billion, 25 percent more than last year. In last year's championship-winning season, the team generated $765 million in revenue and $206 million operating income, both the most in NBA history.

The Knicks, who topped each of Forbes' last seven NBA franchise rankings, came in second with a value of $6.1 billion followed by the Lakers with a value of $5.9 billion.

The Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics rounded out the top five with $4.1 billion and $4 billion respectively.

According to Forbes, the average NBA franchise is now worth $2.86 billion, 15 percent more than a year ago.The business magazine stated that the NBA is "back on its pre-Covid growth trajectory."

The league itself is poised to sign a new media deal in 2025-26 that's expected to be worth at least double their current deal of $2.66 billion-a-year.

Forbes gathered the information for its valuations primarily through "the teams, sports bankers, media consultants and public documents, such as arena lease agreements and bond documents."

This season, the Warriors are looking to defend their championship. Their seven titles are the third-most won by any NBA franchise.

The team is led by hardwood superstar Stephen Curry, who was declared the NBA Championship Most Valuable Player last season, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assist per game in the series against the Celtics.