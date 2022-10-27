Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
WECT
Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Child Development Center cuts ribbon for new playground. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UNCW...
WECT
UNCW to host food drive, competing to raise money for campus food pantry
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that they will take part in the 4th annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, joining other N.C. schools in the competition. Per the announcement, the challenge, which is sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and NC Campus Engagement, seeks to raise...
WECT
Pleasure Island Parrot Heads donate virtual reality headset to Novant Health New Hanover
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Virtual reality headsets can be a fun game, but for patients at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, this headset can be used to help kids prepare for something like an MRI or distract them while they’re getting an IV started. “They’re playing with...
WECT
UNCW to test alert system on Nov. 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will perform a full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3. “This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools,” the university stated in a news release. “No action from the campus or community is needed. “All students,...
WECT
DEQ holding community meeting in Columbus Co. on private well sampling
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties,”...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WECT
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County due to several attempted murder charges following an August 2022 incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each […]
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
WECT
Advocates hold meeting concerning Camp Lejeune, how veterans can benefit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A group of advocates and victims are hosting informational meetings for people and their families that were stationed at Camp Lejeune. If you lived on the base for more than 30 days between 1953 and 1987, then you can take legal action against the U.S. government concerning exposure to toxic water.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, Gru is a very sweet dog who walks very well on a leash and will stay by your side. Described as a “really big lovebug,” Gru enjoys being pet and sitting on people’s laps.
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
ENC organization looking for volunteers to help fix home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina organization is looking for volunteers to help a local family fix their home. Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, helps rebuild homes for low-income families. The organization is currently helping a family fix their home that was damaged during Hurricane Florence four years ago. So far, they’ve […]
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival since pandemic draws hundreds
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween on Thursday night at the Brunswick County Government Center. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed games, hayrides, a haunted...
WECT
Cameron Art Museum announces calll for USCT Descendants, unveiling of ‘Boundless’ sculpture
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for their oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration for descendants in November 2023 to honor their legacy. The museum will offer a...
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The NCDOT will be able to leverage feasibility funding for the study from the state’s highway trust fund. Last...
Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of the passage […]
WECT
Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
