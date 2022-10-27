ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend

UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Child Development Center cuts ribbon for new playground. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UNCW...
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

UNCW to host food drive, competing to raise money for campus food pantry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that they will take part in the 4th annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, joining other N.C. schools in the competition. Per the announcement, the challenge, which is sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and NC Campus Engagement, seeks to raise...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW to test alert system on Nov. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will perform a full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3. “This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools,” the university stated in a news release. “No action from the campus or community is needed. “All students,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

DEQ holding community meeting in Columbus Co. on private well sampling

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties,”...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Advocates hold meeting concerning Camp Lejeune, how veterans can benefit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A group of advocates and victims are hosting informational meetings for people and their families that were stationed at Camp Lejeune. If you lived on the base for more than 30 days between 1953 and 1987, then you can take legal action against the U.S. government concerning exposure to toxic water.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, Gru is a very sweet dog who walks very well on a leash and will stay by your side. Described as a “really big lovebug,” Gru enjoys being pet and sitting on people’s laps.
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

ENC organization looking for volunteers to help fix home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina organization is looking for volunteers to help a local family fix their home. Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, helps rebuild homes for low-income families. The organization is currently helping a family fix their home that was damaged during Hurricane Florence four years ago. So far, they’ve […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WNCT

Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.  Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.  The approval was a result of the passage […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
WILMINGTON, NC

