Wilmington, NC

Long Leaf parks hosts 9th Annual ‘Pawz in the Park’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people brought their furry, 4-legged friends out to Long Leaf Park on Saturday for the 9th Annual Pawz in the Park. It was a ‘pawsitively’ fun-filled day of music, pet contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks, and so many pet-related vendors.
UNCW plans to use new drones for coastal mapping

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW will soon become the first university in the southeast to acquire drones for coastal mapping. The system is supported by a National Science Foundation Major Research Instrumentation Grant of nearly $851,000. UNCW says the drones will equip them with state-of-the-art instrumentation that can study...
Team of the week: Hoggard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Vikings are the week 10 team of the week for defeating county-rival Laney. After trailing 14-0 to the Bucs, Hoggard scored 4 straight touchdowns, and it took some creativity and strong leadership from their 12 seniors to do it.
Cape Fear residents encouraged to dispose of unneeded meds during Take Back Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety. With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.
Police searching for person accused of indecent exposure on UNCW campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week. Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect. The first...
The Cape Fear Kite Festival taking over the skies next weekend

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Kite Festival is returning to the skies next weekend. The 15th annual event will kick off on November 4th with a night-fly on the beach adjacent to the Courtyard Marriott in Carolina beach from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturday...
Compass Pointe hosts National First Responders Day ceremony

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Friday, October 28th, is National First Responders Day, a day to honor the heroic men and women who make it their business to take action when disaster strikes. In the Compass Pointe community, a ceremony was held to honor our local first responders who are...
The 5th Quarter October 28, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season has concluded. Many of our teams will compete in the playoffs, but not all. See all the teams in action for the final time below!
Novant Health recognizes World Stroke Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 130,000 people die from stroke each year, and Novant Health wants people to know the signs and symptoms of stroke, ahead of World Stroke Day on Saturday, October 29. Novant Health treats more than three-thousand stroke patients each year. When a stroke occurs,...
Ashley JV soccer completes season allowing 0 goals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – 92 goals for, and zero allowed – that’s how good the Ashley high school junior varsity soccer team was this season. They finished 17-0-1, with a tie at Hoggard on September 20th. Coach Keith Nagley is in his first year at Ashley, and...
Shot fired a Wallace-Rose Hill football game

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Wallace Police and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office were on scene Friday night at the Wallace-Rose Hill vs. James Kenan Football game. Police said a shot was fired during an altercation between spectators, but no one was injured in the incident.
