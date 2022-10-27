Read full article on original website
Long Leaf parks hosts 9th Annual ‘Pawz in the Park’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people brought their furry, 4-legged friends out to Long Leaf Park on Saturday for the 9th Annual Pawz in the Park. It was a ‘pawsitively’ fun-filled day of music, pet contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks, and so many pet-related vendors.
UNCW plans to use new drones for coastal mapping
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW will soon become the first university in the southeast to acquire drones for coastal mapping. The system is supported by a National Science Foundation Major Research Instrumentation Grant of nearly $851,000. UNCW says the drones will equip them with state-of-the-art instrumentation that can study...
Team of the week: Hoggard
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Vikings are the week 10 team of the week for defeating county-rival Laney. After trailing 14-0 to the Bucs, Hoggard scored 4 straight touchdowns, and it took some creativity and strong leadership from their 12 seniors to do it.
Cape Fear residents encouraged to dispose of unneeded meds during Take Back Day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety. With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.
Topsail High School adds U.S. Coast Guard JROTC program, just sixth in country
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A United States Coast Guard JROTC program has officially been established at Topsail High School, making it one of only six high schools in the country to have such a program. Cadet Tyler McDaniel accepted the JROTC flag from RDML Megan Dean during a ceremony...
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher offering free admission to military on Veterans Day
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As a thank you to all military members, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering free admission on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military are welcomed for the free visit with their families on November 11th. Staff say they want your visit to...
Police searching for person accused of indecent exposure on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week. Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect. The first...
The Cape Fear Kite Festival taking over the skies next weekend
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Kite Festival is returning to the skies next weekend. The 15th annual event will kick off on November 4th with a night-fly on the beach adjacent to the Courtyard Marriott in Carolina beach from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Saturday...
Compass Pointe hosts National First Responders Day ceremony
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Friday, October 28th, is National First Responders Day, a day to honor the heroic men and women who make it their business to take action when disaster strikes. In the Compass Pointe community, a ceremony was held to honor our local first responders who are...
The 5th Quarter October 28, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season has concluded. Many of our teams will compete in the playoffs, but not all. See all the teams in action for the final time below!
Novant Health recognizes World Stroke Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 130,000 people die from stroke each year, and Novant Health wants people to know the signs and symptoms of stroke, ahead of World Stroke Day on Saturday, October 29. Novant Health treats more than three-thousand stroke patients each year. When a stroke occurs,...
Wilmington Fire Department uses drone for first time at fire scene
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is used to fighting fires from the ground, but now they have help in the skies. Crews were called to a woods fire off 17th St. near Shipyard Blvd. earlier this week and put their drone to use for the first time.
Ashley JV soccer completes season allowing 0 goals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – 92 goals for, and zero allowed – that’s how good the Ashley high school junior varsity soccer team was this season. They finished 17-0-1, with a tie at Hoggard on September 20th. Coach Keith Nagley is in his first year at Ashley, and...
Shot fired a Wallace-Rose Hill football game
WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Wallace Police and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office were on scene Friday night at the Wallace-Rose Hill vs. James Kenan Football game. Police said a shot was fired during an altercation between spectators, but no one was injured in the incident.
Former Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy dismissed after 3 days with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy charged with assault is looking for a job again after being released from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Shaw resigned from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in late 2021 after being indicted on an...
