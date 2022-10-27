ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Will Levis Named No. 33 Transfer in College Football

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgCfq_0ip9ysjA00

The transfer portal has taken over the world of college football.

Whether you think it's for good or bad, the recruiting trail has taken a bit of a step back as the portal now allows players to immediately make impacts for their new teams.

Kentucky has been one of the many beneficiaries of the new transfer rules, as quarterback Will Levis made the decision to come to Lexington after beginning his college season at Penn State.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren released his list of the top 50 transfers in college football this season on Thursday, pegging Levis at No. 33. Here's what the staff writer had to say about the QB:

Levis transferred before the 2021 season, but he has been a big part of Kentucky's recent success on offense. A consensus top-10 NFL draft prospect overall , he has thrown for 1,635 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and has two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

A short and sweet synopsis, but yes, without Levis, UK's offense mightily falters.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who will square off against Levis this Saturday in Knoxville, was ranked as the No. 1 transfer.

The ranking may be too low for the Kentucky star, but it's hard to argue that anyone in the country has been more beneficial to his team than Hooker.

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said this about the Vols' leader under center:

"What Hooker's done so well is create plays sort of off schedule," White said. "His scrambles have created some really big momentum shifters. And so they first have to do a good job of understanding where he is in the pocket and how he moves around."

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello:

"He's a playmaker," he said of Hooker. "That offense, it just lends itself to allow that guy to be that kind of playmaker. You need to be able to play off-schedule, to improvise, to play with confidence. I think he's playing that way, I think he's got some really good skill guys around him, they've got a really good scheme, clear identity, when you have those things, you can do something pretty good. That's what they've done.

Other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Levis on the list are former Auburn, now Oregon QB Bo Nix, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel.

Where should Levis have been ranked?

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

Scangarello Provides Insight on Tennessee's Offense

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update : Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update : Still No Jacquez Jones

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Mel Tucker releases statement regarding Michigan, Michigan State tunnel fight Saturday night

Mel Tucker has released a statement regarding the tunnel fight between his Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football News

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 9? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 9. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 9 USA TODAY Coaches Poll...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt releases his college football top 10 teams after Week 8

Last week was a momentous occasion for the Oregon Ducks, as they finally got mentioned inside the top 10 for Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, one of the most respected voices in the sport. Oregon had been on the outside looking in for a while, but after their win over the UCLA Bruins, Klatt couldn’t help but move the Ducks up the rankings. This week is almost equally as important, with a trio of Pac-12 teams moving into the top 10 following a chaotic Saturday that saw seven ranked teams end up losing. Why is this important? Because it gives...
EUGENE, OR
Wildcats Today

Bold Predictions: No. 19 Kentucky-No. 3 Tennessee

On Saturday night in Knoxville, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. After dropping a heartbreaking 45-42 matchup to the Volunteers a year ago in Lexington, the Cats will attempt to make it two wins in a row inside Neyland Stadium. Ahead ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

4-star center Assane Diop sets commitment date, down to 3 schools

On3 Consensus four-star recruit Assane Diop will announce his college commitment on Tuesday, November 15th. The 6-foot-10 center out of Denver (Colo.) Accelerated Schools is down to three schools: Colorado, Arkansas, and Seton Hall. Diop has visited each of his finalists officially. The big man also received offers from Auburn,...
COLORADO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Week 9

College GameDay is in Jackson, Mississippi in Week 9 for a big matchup between Jackson State and Southern. One of the most anticipated parts of College GameDay is the celebrity guest picker. Rob Riggle, Sabrina Ionescu, and Peyton Manning are just some of the notable guest pickers in 2022. With...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to victory for No. 8 Oregon Ducks against Cal Golden Bears

The Oregon Ducks, fresh off a season-defining victory over Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins, will head to Berkley, California, to take on a Golden Bears team in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It has all the makings of a trap game, especially with Oregon securing the highest ranking of the season in the polls this past week. While Cal isn’t a team that should be beating Dan Lanning’s team, the combination of a road atmosphere, the comedown from a big victory, and Cal’s veteran squad could cause some queasiness on Saturday afternoon. However, the Golden Bears are also a bad...
EUGENE, OR
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
604
Followers
503
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy