These DIY Floating Christmas Candles Are Beyond Cute

These will definitely bring some holiday joy.

If you’re excited about the upcoming holiday season, you’re not alone! Plenty of people are already bringing out their Christmas decorations and transforming their front yard into winter wonderland, even though we’ve yet to approach Halloween.

However, if you’re ready to bring out the Christmas décor just yet, but want to take the slow approach, one of the easiest ways to do this is making these cute festive floating candles!

Courtesy of TikTok content creator @rocioruizhomedecor , these Christmas floating candles are perfect for those of you who are into doing simple and inexpensive DIY projects. To create these cute candles, she placed water beads, plastic candy canes and peppermints and red and white colored beads into three different sized clear containers.

To complete the simple DIY, she filled the containers with water and watched as the water beads “disappeared” into the water, leaving the remaining decor to sand out and be seen and placed a floating tea candle on top of the water. What we love most about this project is that you can purchase all of these materials from the dollar store!

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers love this easy DIY project and we do, too! This is so perfect for the holiday season!