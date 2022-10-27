ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCTV

Lawmakers, DeSantis Aide Can Face Redistricting Questions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County circuit judge has ruled that key state lawmakers and a top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis can be questioned about a controversial congressional redistricting plan that passed in April. Judge J. Lee Marsh, in two rulings dated Thursday, cleared the way for depositions...
