Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
Crime prevention center in Billings once again taking packages for the holidays
BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
Helping to make a happy Halloween for kids with disabilities
BILLINGS, Mont. - We are just a few days away from Halloween, where children will be going door to door gathering treats, and one group wants to help you make the holiday more accessible for those with disabilities. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center normally helps people understand their rights and...
Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament comes to Hardin for opening of new skatepark
HARDIN, Mont. - The city of Hardin celebrated the opening of a new skatepark on Saturday, with a visit from Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, the founder of the non-profit Montana Pool Service (MPS). MPS helped open the skatepark, along with support from the city of Hardin, One Health, Youth...
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
The hallowed and haunted halls of the old Laurel Middle School
Disembodied voices. A crying baby. A little boy in jeans and a red and white striped shirt who pokes his head around a corner, only to disappear. These are a few of the things that some visitors to the old middle school have seen and heard over the years. Whether you believe in ghosts and paranormal activity or not, tales such as these are fun to provide a chill during the Halloween season. The old Laurel middle school has been at the center of some pretty interesting ghost stories for many years. One of the most popular tales has been an account of a balcony collapsing in the gym, killing 6 or 7 children. The Outlook searched through years of archives in an attempt to corroborate this story, but no evidence of this tragic event exists. Ghost stories often grow out of urban legends, and the balcony collapse story seems to have grown out of someone’s imagination. Nevertheless, people have reported feeling unnaturally cold near the balcony and reported seeing white, shadowy figures.
Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings
I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online. I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that...
The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill
BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team
BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings airport unveils new security checkpoint location
The new checkpoint offers brand new technology and is part of a five-phase terminal expansion project that is projected to take multiple years to complete.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Former Yellowstone County elections administrator talks career
Election day is quickly approaching and for the first time in more than a decade, there is a new Yellowstone County elections administrator in charge.
Halloween is shaping up to be boo-tiful; other than some winds
Starting tonight, winds will pick up with the strongest winds west of Billings into the western foothills. Livingston and Nye may see gusts anywhere from 50 to 60 mph and even a bit stronger at times.
[VIDEO] Part 2: Watch This Guy Break Into Townsquare Media Billings Radio Stations
Welcome back! After a weekend to deliberate and discuss with prosecutors, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has declared that I CAN show you the video footage from our recent break-in at Townsquare Media Billings. TL;DR: The entire video of the break-in is at the bottom of this article. ICYMI: Here's...
Phone scam involving U.S. Marshals Service hits Billings area
The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a warning to Billings area residents of a phone scam involving the federal law enforcement agency.
Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver
The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
Yellowstone County Sheriff detectives asking for help identifying man in photo
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted by county detectives for theft. Deputy Deklyen is looking for any information about the man in the surveillance video screenshot and the black four door vehicle pictured. If you can identify the individual in this photo,...
