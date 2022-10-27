ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?

With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
Helping to make a happy Halloween for kids with disabilities

BILLINGS, Mont. - We are just a few days away from Halloween, where children will be going door to door gathering treats, and one group wants to help you make the holiday more accessible for those with disabilities. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center normally helps people understand their rights and...
Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament comes to Hardin for opening of new skatepark

HARDIN, Mont. - The city of Hardin celebrated the opening of a new skatepark on Saturday, with a visit from Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, the founder of the non-profit Montana Pool Service (MPS). MPS helped open the skatepark, along with support from the city of Hardin, One Health, Youth...
The hallowed and haunted halls of the old Laurel Middle School

Disembodied voices. A crying baby. A little boy in jeans and a red and white striped shirt who pokes his head around a corner, only to disappear. These are a few of the things that some visitors to the old middle school have seen and heard over the years. Whether you believe in ghosts and paranormal activity or not, tales such as these are fun to provide a chill during the Halloween season. The old Laurel middle school has been at the center of some pretty interesting ghost stories for many years. One of the most popular tales has been an account of a balcony collapsing in the gym, killing 6 or 7 children. The Outlook searched through years of archives in an attempt to corroborate this story, but no evidence of this tragic event exists. Ghost stories often grow out of urban legends, and the balcony collapse story seems to have grown out of someone’s imagination. Nevertheless, people have reported feeling unnaturally cold near the balcony and reported seeing white, shadowy figures.
The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill

BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team

BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver

The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...

