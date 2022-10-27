ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating suspicious death at 24th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were dispatched to 24th and Topping a few minutes before 9 a.m. On arrival, police said a dead body was located by the pond on the east side of Topping. A person walking in the park Sunday morning found the body and called police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting

A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
RIVERSIDE, MO
KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE

