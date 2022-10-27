Read full article on original website
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 9300 block of Bales Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.
KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
KCPD searching for 58-year-old missing man
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
KCPD investigating suspicious death at 24th and Topping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were dispatched to 24th and Topping a few minutes before 9 a.m. On arrival, police said a dead body was located by the pond on the east side of Topping. A person walking in the park Sunday morning found the body and called police.
2 people found dead under suspicious circumstances in 2 locations in KCMO
Police are investigating after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in two locations Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period […]
KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Suspect Identified In Murders Of South American Researchers In Kansas City
Kevin Ray Moore, 42, died in a murder-suicide incident on Oct. 16, but police believe he was behind the murders of Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma as well as the arson of their apartment on Oct. 1. Officials have identified the alleged arsonist who set a Kansas City...
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
KCPD: Man in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 researchers
Prosecutors say Kansas City police have determined the man in a Clay County murder-suicide is the suspect in the deaths of two researchers.
Family, friends honor Merriam stabbing victim
Nearly 100 people gathered to remember a 23-year-old Kansas man who was stabbed to death in his Merriam apartment.
Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting
A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
KCK police investigate crash that killed one, injured two people
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate an overnight crash at N. 55th Street and Freeman Ave. that killed one person and injured two others.
Kansas City family searching for stolen truck that had mother's ashes, military awards
Children more likely to be hit by car on Halloween than any other day. At least 110 children are run over in driveways or parking lots every week in America. On Halloween, children are twice as likely to be run over by a car. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s a...
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Car crash damages Kansas City’s Southeast Community Center, forcing it to close
Kansas City's Southeast Community Center is closed until further notice after it was damaged when a car hit it this week.
