ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Local museum honors Bethlehem’s industrial history

On his second day of college, Mike Piersa, ‘08G, walked into the National Museum of Industrial History to pursue a volunteering opportunity. Piersa, a Moravian University undergraduate student at the time, stayed in Bethlehem and continued volunteering at the museum throughout the duration of his master’s program at Lehigh.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office

Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy