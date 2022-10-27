Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh women’s rowing fosters welcoming environment with coaching changes
With a change in its coaching staff to start the year, the Lehigh women’s rowing team has learned how to adapt and adjust this season. The team’s former coach, Brian Conley, parted ways after 12 seasons to take a head coaching position at Old Dominion University. New coach...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh men’s lacrosse finishes fall tournaments, looks to competitive spring
The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team has finished up its four fall tournament games in preparation for the spring 2023 season. On Oct. 8, the team competed in the Nick Colleluori Classic at Hofstra University, playing games against Quinnipiac University and Hofstra. On Oct. 16, the Mountain Hawks traveled to...
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Oh My God': Woman Runs Into Bryce Harper at NJ Trader Joe's (Has Selfie to Prove It)
You likely never expect to run into a Philadelphia sports hero during a trip to Trader Joe's, but that's exactly what happened for a South Jersey woman and she has the selfie to prove it after working up the courage to say hello to Bryce Harper. Marissa Boutilier stopped by...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers calling for audit of Phillies’, Pirates’ rental payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two state lawmakers are calling for an audit of payments to the state from Pennsylvania’s two Major League Baseball teams. The payments fall under an agreement made in 1999 when the state invested taxpayer money in building stadiums for the Phillies and the Pirates. “The...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh University Swap Shop teams up with Panhellenic chapters to educate students about fast-fashion
A constant flow of students browsed through donated clothing items between classes at the Lehigh University Swap Shop and Lehigh Panhellenic’s collaborative pop-up shop. Students were able to both donate and take clothing items on the STEPS lawn. Lehigh Panhel teamed up with the Swap Shop to host the...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
wdiy.org
IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
A chance at TV news turns into 35 years at WFMZ for Rob Vaughn
For long-time Lehigh Valleyians, that line and the man reading it have been much-loved constants on local airwaves for 35 years.
thebrownandwhite.com
Local museum honors Bethlehem’s industrial history
On his second day of college, Mike Piersa, ‘08G, walked into the National Museum of Industrial History to pursue a volunteering opportunity. Piersa, a Moravian University undergraduate student at the time, stayed in Bethlehem and continued volunteering at the museum throughout the duration of his master’s program at Lehigh.
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office
Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway
A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said. Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
delawarevalleynews.com
District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense
Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
Comments / 0