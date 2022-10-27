Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
scttx.com
Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker
October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
scttx.com
Center Health & Harmony Celebrates 10 Years
October 28, 2022 - Center Health and Harmony celebrated its 10th Anniversary with members of the community and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Friday, October 21. Deborah Chadwick, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President, congratulated businesses owner Beth Brown on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and presented...
KLTV
SFA kicks off homecoming festivities with parade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA kicked off Saturday’s homecoming festivities with a parade through downtown Nacogdoches after Friday’s events were cancelled because of the weather. Many community members came out to show their support for the university and their organizations. Each organization put their own twist on the...
scttx.com
Lufkin Manhunt Ends in Garrison; SC Law Enforcement Assist in Capture
October 29, 2022 - A manhunt that began in Lufkin Friday, October 29, 2022, ended safely in Garrison with the capture of the suspect with the assistance of multiple agencies including officers from Shelby County. Law enforcement officials from Shelby County included Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Constables from...
scttx.com
Ruby Lozetta Mae Holt
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm. Interment will follow at Bradley Springs Cemetery, Tenaha, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning at 1PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. A full...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
scttx.com
Where Will You Spend Veterans Day 2022?
October 28, 2022 - Veterans Day, November 11, is a time for all Americans to pay their respects to those who have served our country. One day to stand united in respect for ALL veterans, past and present. We celebrate and honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve, and sacrifice for the common good.
KSLA
Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
Missing 61-year-old Timpson man last seen leaving work found safe
UPDATE: Willie McGuire has been found safe, according to officials. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a 61-year-old Timpson man who was reported missing on Thursday. Willie Daniel McGuire was last seen leaving his job at Nix Forestry on Oct. 14, and owns a […]
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
KSLA
Man shot while walking on East Kings
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking East Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call reporting a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
scttx.com
SFA to Host On-Campus Showcase Saturday Open House
Stephen F. Austin State University will host Showcase Saturday on Nov. 12, which is an in-person, open-house event that offers college-bound students and their families a unique opportunity to experience life as a Lumberjack. October 28, 2022 — College-bound students and their families are invited to Stephen F. Austin State...
KSLA
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The armed man robbed Circle K and escaped towards Buncombe Road. On October 29, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call regarding an armed robbery at 7202 Pines Road, at Circle K. When SPD arrived the clerk told them a Black male with a gray hoodie came into the store and pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The man then fled the store and headed towards Buncombe Road.
KSLA
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend were walking down Argyle Street when men in a vehicle with multiple occupants opened fire upon them. On Oct 30 at 11:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Argyle Street in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. When officers arrived, they learned a man and his girlfriend were walking west on Argyle Street when a vehicle approached them going east. According to the victim, as the car came closer, men began to aim out of the window and fire at the victim and his girlfriend.
KTRE
New district attorney sworn in for San Augustine and Sabine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Paul Robbins of San Augustine was sworn in by 273rd district court judge James Payne on Wednesday. Robbins has had a career in law for the last 31 years. He said taking on two counties is a tremendous job and is up for the challenge.
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
East Texas News
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
