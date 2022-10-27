Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure...
Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday. Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures. For the latest information on...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Hurricane hunter aircraft checks out Caribbean disturbance
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
Fishing for red snapper might be limited in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of red snapper season is two weeks, but in 2023, one might not be able to take home their usual amount. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is considering adding more limits. Passionate fisherman like Lori McBride, who calls Jacksonville home, believes there's plenty of fish to go around.
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Disturbance continues over the SE Caribbean
Action News Jax
HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
Beaches Leader
Exchange Club cleans up island
On Oct. 22, members of the Beaches Exchange Club and the Jacksonville Exchange Club joined to cleanup Exchange Club Island. Exchange Club Island is a city park located near the foot of the Mathews Bridge. It was designated a city park July 4, 1960, through the efforts of the Exchange Club.
Action News Jax
Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin breaking ground on a large interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Southeast Jacksonville road improvement project will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The $17.1 million...
News4Jax.com
Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out
Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning. Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s. There is a low chance for rain...
Action News Jax
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
First Coast News
Jacksonville firefighters step up to support the Buddy Bus and save more lives
JFRD goes above and beyond every day to rescue people from fires and save them from medical emergencies. Now JFRD is supporting the Buddy Bus to save more lives.
First Coast News
Some extreme and spooky weather during past Halloweens on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some passing clouds with a slight chance of rainfall for Halloween may be spooky for some, but it for sure could be worse in Jacksonville. At least at no point it has never snowed on Halloween on the First Coast. In fact, the coldest Halloween on...
Anti-Semitic signs show up around Jacksonville: Local leaders condemning these actions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about antisemitic messages spotted around Jacksonville this weekend. The tweets and videos below show one of the hateful messages that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The projection says, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
Jacksonville leaders react to antisemitic messaging displayed around city
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has been plagued by several instances of antisemitism in the last week. While these messages are not the first of their kind on the First Coast, the most recent statement was made on Saturday night at the Georgia-Florida game. The words 'Kanye...
Action News Jax
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Ziplines, lazy river and new trails could be coming to Clay County as part of tourism push
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.
