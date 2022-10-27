ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G Allen
2d ago

Stop giving wildly large raises to undeserving jea staff and use all that extra revenue to treat your customers fairly

Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure...
First Coast News

Fishing for red snapper might be limited in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of red snapper season is two weeks, but in 2023, one might not be able to take home their usual amount. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is considering adding more limits. Passionate fisherman like Lori McBride, who calls Jacksonville home, believes there's plenty of fish to go around.
Action News Jax

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital host Crush The Crises

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Working in tandem, JHCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital will host “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 29, a day designated by America’s Drug Enforcement Adminsitration (DEA) as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals can safely discard unused and/or expired medications. The DEA holds Take Back Days twice a year - the last Saturday in October and the last Saturday in April.
Beaches Leader

Exchange Club cleans up island

On Oct. 22, members of the Beaches Exchange Club and the Jacksonville Exchange Club joined to cleanup Exchange Club Island. Exchange Club Island is a city park located near the foot of the Mathews Bridge. It was designated a city park July 4, 1960, through the efforts of the Exchange Club.
News4Jax.com

Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out

Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning. Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s. There is a low chance for rain...
Action News Jax

Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
First Coast News

Ziplines, lazy river and new trails could be coming to Clay County as part of tourism push

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deanna Sprinkle has lived in Clay County on and off since the 80s, and says the area keeps drawing her back. “There’s a lot more traffic a lot more people, but you still have the small areas off the main road that are still like they use to be, and it's just really nice, and it's really a family friendly county there’s so much to do," said Sprinkle.
