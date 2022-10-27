Read full article on original website
Center Health & Harmony Celebrates 10 Years
October 28, 2022 - Center Health and Harmony celebrated its 10th Anniversary with members of the community and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Friday, October 21. Deborah Chadwick, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President, congratulated businesses owner Beth Brown on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and presented...
Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker
October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
Lufkin Manhunt Ends in Garrison; SC Law Enforcement Assist in Capture
October 29, 2022 - A manhunt that began in Lufkin Friday, October 29, 2022, ended safely in Garrison with the capture of the suspect with the assistance of multiple agencies including officers from Shelby County. Law enforcement officials from Shelby County included Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Constables from...
Ruby Lozetta Mae Holt
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm. Interment will follow at Bradley Springs Cemetery, Tenaha, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning at 1PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. A full...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 11
Four of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took won this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 6-3 overall. They have a 3-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. This week the ‘Riders hosted Bullard on Thursday and won by a 62-29 score. They will now travel to Brownsboro on Friday, November 4, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bears Stadium. The Bears are 2-7 overall and 0-5 in District 8. They lost at Rusk on Thursday 48-23.
Timpson Gets 67-14 District 11 Win over Shelbyville
The Timpson Bears varsity football team improved their season record to 9-0 on Thursday with a convincing 67-14 home win over the Shelbyville Dragons. The Bears are now 5-0 in District 11 2A-1 conference action with one game left in the regular season. The Dragons fall to 2-3 in the conference and 5-4 overall.
