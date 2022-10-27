Four of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took won this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 6-3 overall. They have a 3-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. This week the ‘Riders hosted Bullard on Thursday and won by a 62-29 score. They will now travel to Brownsboro on Friday, November 4, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bears Stadium. The Bears are 2-7 overall and 0-5 in District 8. They lost at Rusk on Thursday 48-23.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO