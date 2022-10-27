ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
9 arrested during two-day illegal sideshow operation in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities arrested nine, cited 46 and towed five vehicles after a two-day sideshow enforcement operations, Reno Police Department says. On the nights of October 28 and 29, RPD along with the Nevada State Police and the Washoe Count Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N held an operation in Reno targeting illegal sideshow activities. Multiple areas in the city were staffed with additional Officers, expecting sideshow activities to occur.
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe

It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe celebrates first polling location

FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A first for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe — residents now have a more accessible location for early voting. This comes after the state allowed tribes to request a ballot drop box or an election-day polling site to be placed on their reservation or colony last year. With early voting midterm elections right around the corner, it makes voting easier for those in more rural areas.
Bernie Sanders rallies young voters at Reno High School

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno High School was packed full of people this morning and early afternoon as many eagerly awaited U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the 'Our Future is Now' tour. The event was hosted by advocacy groups NexGen America and MoveOn political action....
