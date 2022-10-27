ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Davis
3d ago

it's funny how he comes up with these comical ideas in his big empty head and convinces himself that it's real. what's even more funny is how he's convinced his cult to do the same. 🥴

William Shakespeare
2d ago

I don't think so. They voluntarily pulled out. It's not like Dump kicked them out and they are begging him to get back in. Yet another lie from 45.

Vicki Dirschl
3d ago

I'm sure they want to play where Ivana is buried, I'm still trying to figure out why you'd bury an Urn in a Casket since she was cremated??

