Drop your ballot in the mail today to ensure it’s received by Nov. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — Voting by mail? Drop your ballot in the mail today to ensure it’s received by November 8. “Our general recommendation is that, as a common-sense measure, you mail your completed ballot before Election Day, and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline,” says the U.S Postal Service.
One22 Resource Center and Scouts celebrate scouting for food
JACKSON, Wyo. — This past weekend, Scouts from around Teton County and their parents braved the rain and cold scouting for grocery items left on the front doors for the One22 Resource Center Jackson Cupboard. Scouting for Food brought in over 158 cases from a caring community for the...
Winter parking restrictions begin Tuesday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
East Idaho city facing more than $160 million in fines for allegedly violating federal wastewater rules over 2,600 times
The federal government is suing Driggs, an East Idaho city near Grand Teton National Park, for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region. The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too...
Hype week extended at VIM
JACKSON, Wyo. — With the flip of a switch, Mother Nature changed things up and VIM fitness studio was ready for it. Hype Week is officially on and due to its smashing success, this 1-Week Unlimited pass deal is now extended through Sunday, November 13th. The hype continues as...
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Pile burning could begin next week says BTNF
JACKSON, Wyo. — Firefighters and fuels crews will soon begin pile burning operations throughout the forest, Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) announced this morning, Oct. 28. Hand piles are created by crews using chainsaws to thin the forest and then piling the sawn unmarketable limbs, saplings, and brush. Removing these...
East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case
A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact. His wildlife crimes included a felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing, or wasting wildlife and one...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
Nine kittens rescued by local shelter volunteers after being left to die in small sealed plastic container
REXBURG — Four Paws Pet Adoptions volunteers Karley Bacon and Hannah White stopped by the facility on Monday night to tend to the shelter’s cats when they heard kittens crying. “It took us half a second. We didn’t know where it was coming from,” White said. The women soon located the baby cats in a 12x24” plastic bin tightly sealed shut. After opening the bin, the women found the nine...
