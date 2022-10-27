ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles

The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS. Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.
SALINE, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Creekside students in Dexter enjoy Activity Night

One word comes to mind when thinking about Activity Night at Creekside Intermediate School, and that’s "fun." After time off over the past couple years because of COVID, this Dexter school for fifth- and sixth-graders saw the fun event re-introduced last spring. Now it’s back this school year and there are plans for two more, just like they would do when the event was first created at the school around five years ago.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

WCC recognized for high standard of services for veterans

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has again been named as a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency. Gold-level honor means the college has met at least six of seven Michigan Veteran-Friendly Schools program criteria, such as hosting an on-campus veterans’ coordinator, offering veteran-specific career, advising and other support services, establishing a system to evaluate and award academic credit based on military experience, and hosting a veterans-specific website and student veterans club.
ANN ARBOR, MI

