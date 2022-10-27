Read full article on original website
Travis Clark
3d ago
then fix it you should have some taxes payers money laying around to fix the dam thing. or pay out of pocket with your federal pay check. not the michiganders pockets
wbkb11.com
Alpena City Fire Department Begins Auxiliary Training
Taking place tonight at the city fire department was the volunteer firefighter and EMT auxiliary training meeting. This meeting officially kicked off the training portion for seven volunteer firefighters and EMTs. After this, they will formally meet again in December to be fit for fire suits. In the meantime, however, they are now eligible to take shifts at the station periodically. The EMT class will begin in January. One of the trainees, Mike Stauffer, talked about what it takes to be a part of the program.
Up North Voice
Woman damages man’s car after breakup
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY – On Friday, June 3, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Walker Road in Walker Township for a report of damage to a vehicle. The boyfriend alleged he was talking with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor Dillon from Afton, while they were seated inside his vehicle. He informed her he wanted to breakup. Dillon became angry and refused to exit the vehicle. He exited the vehicle to try to remove her and she jumped in the back seat. Dillon began kicking the sunroof, which broke the glass. She eventually exited the vehicle. The boyfriend jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the doors. Dillon attempted to climb through the driver side window. After an unsuccessful attempt, Dillon started punching the driver side mirror, breaking the glass.
Up North Voice
Afton man killed in head-on crash
EMMET COUNTY – On Wednesday afternoon, October 26, 2022, at approximately 2:27 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township. The initial investigation indicates a 2012 Audi driven by a...
17-Year-Old Boy Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ogemaw County (Ogemaw County, MI)
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Brand around 12:50 p.m.
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
Veteran Benefit Fair in Grayling Connects Vets to Resources
Northern Michigan veterans were able to explore benefits available to them at the Northern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair in Grayling. Sixty-four vendors were there to speak on everything from education and healthcare to employment. Their resources were there for both veterans and their family members. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency...
WKYC
Officers respond to Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility barricade situation
Officers are speaking out following the barricade situation at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility over the weekend. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
wbkb11.com
DEA Encourages Participation in Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
October 29 is drug take back day, an initiative pushed by the Drug Enforcement Administration twice a year. They encourage everyone to clean out their medicine cabinets of unused or expired drugs and turn them in to one of the many take back centers. There are a few in the northeast Michigan area including the Michigan State Police Alpena Post, the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, the Oscoda Township Police Department, and the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office.
Up North Voice
Hale welcomes a new second grade teacher
HALE – Mrs. Ladouce, a new second grade teacher, has been added to the family of Hale Eagles. She said that she’s always wanted to be in a role where she was in charge. Mrs. Ladouce wanted to go into the Navy before deciding she was going to come a teacher, but due to an eye condition that affects her sight she could not qualify. Even going into the Navy, she said that she would’ve became some sort of teacher. Everyone in Mrs. Ladouce’s family is a teacher in some way. She volunteers at her local library and football games at the school that’s closest to her. We are happy to welcome Mrs. Ladouce to the Hale Eagles family!
MLive.com
9-second scrum provides blockbuster finish to Standish’s OT win over Clare
STANDISH, MI – Strategy, skill and style all went out the window. Everything they practiced, preached, repped and rehearsed for nine weeks suddenly meant absolutely nothing.
