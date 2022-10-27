HALE – Mrs. Ladouce, a new second grade teacher, has been added to the family of Hale Eagles. She said that she’s always wanted to be in a role where she was in charge. Mrs. Ladouce wanted to go into the Navy before deciding she was going to come a teacher, but due to an eye condition that affects her sight she could not qualify. Even going into the Navy, she said that she would’ve became some sort of teacher. Everyone in Mrs. Ladouce’s family is a teacher in some way. She volunteers at her local library and football games at the school that’s closest to her. We are happy to welcome Mrs. Ladouce to the Hale Eagles family!

HALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO