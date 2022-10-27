Read full article on original website
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov.4: Sheila’s Spooktacular Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct 31-Nov. 4 reveal a special standalone episode featuring the villainous Sheila Carter.
CS Sam and Hope
Surely Sam isn't being lined up to be Hopes secret online friend sourcing info to write a book?. This would be totally unbelievable considering his age would it not?. I thought it was going to be Hopes half sister but to me the last few episodes seem to be hinting at Sam.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Dishes the November Episode for Which We’ll All Be Giving Thanks
A look into what’s coming up in Genoa City. By now fans are surely aware that The Young and the Restless fave Michael Graziadei is set to return to the CBS soap as Phyllis’ son Daniel and her portrayer, Michelle Stafford, has served up something special for a pre-Thanksgiving treat. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from behind the scenes with her onscreen TV son — and one of them had Graziadei laughing all the way into the comments under her post.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4: Robert and Holly’s Reunion Hindered by Secrets
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 reveals that Holly Sutton is keeping secrets from her longtime love Robert Scorpio.
Married at First Sight’s Mitch Reveals He Was ‘Even More Closed Off to Love’ Than He Expected: Watch Finale Video
It's decision time. After meeting at the altar on Married at First Sight and spending eight weeks as newlyweds, Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins are ready to reveal if they'll stay together or get divorced. In Us Weekly's exclusive clip from the MAFS season 15 finale, the San Diego couple sits down with the experts […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital
Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Says Ciao… for Now: ‘I Miss You Already’
All good things must come to an end. Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) on social media know that she took a fall vacation to Italy and has been enjoying all the country has to offer for the last week. We are happy to report that the CBS soap actress is back home safe and sound.
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death
Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged? Season 8 Spoilers
Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they're still together and more! Do Victoria...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 24-28: Victor Celebrates a Victory in His Devious Plot
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 24-28 suggest Victor Cassadine isn't done scheming and targets another Port Charles resident.
The evolution of the Slaters
The Slaters arrival to the square over twenty years ago is probably my favourite introduction for a soap family ever. We got to know all of them quite quickly. They all had specific personalities. Dodgy Mo. Anything for a quiet life Charlie. Dependable Lynne. Snarky Kat. Timid little Mo. Sleazy Garry. Bratty Zoe.
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
