Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
DETROIT, MI
KTVZ

Cowboys’ Prescott, Parsons rumble to 49-29 win over Bears

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29. Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a score after Chicago QB Justin Fields jumped over the star linebacker instead of touching him down. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLive.com

Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Postgame News

The Dallas Cowboys topped the Chicago Bears, 49-29, without Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon. Backup running back Tony Pollard looked great in Elliott's absence, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He added one catch for 16 yards. Should Pollard get an increased role moving forward?. Jerry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Cowboys Run Past The Bears Into Bye Week

No Zeke? No problem. The Cowboys run game proved to be the difference maker in this contest. Over the last few weeks, especially in Dak’s absence it’s no secret that the Cowboys run game is being heavily relied on to establish the pass. Against the Bears, the Cowboys racked up 200 yards rushing despite Ezekiel Elliott being ruled out for this game as the Cowboys cruised to a 49-29 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jerry Jones' Quote About Trade Deadline Is Going Viral

The NFL trade deadline is just a few hours away and that means some big-time players could be on the move. One team that a lot of fans and media pundits will be keeping an eye on is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have won six of their first eight games to open the season and could make a splashy acquisition to try and bolster their team.

