MLive.com
Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
Brandin Cooks to Cowboys Trade Rumor: Why Texans WR's 'Not Worried'
Brandin Cooks is at the center of trade inquiries as teams have explored trade scenarios involving the Texans' team captain and leading receiver. Could he be the Cowboys' over-the-top trade move?
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after five years with team
The Colts have made their first coaching change of the season, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who spent five seasons with team.
KTVZ
Cowboys’ Prescott, Parsons rumble to 49-29 win over Bears
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29. Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a score after Chicago QB Justin Fields jumped over the star linebacker instead of touching him down. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
FOX Sports
Dissecting Colts' QB decision; how Zach Wilson is hindering Jets offense: NFL Week 8 analysis
But here's what happened, according to what can be pieced together. The head coach, the general manager and the owner got together to meet about the team's direction. The result of that meeting was to bench quarterback Matt Ryan and start Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. From...
Cowboys Seek 'Super Bowl Trade,' Says NFL Source as Jerry Jones Does 'Self-Evaluation'
The Cowboys are flying with a 6-2 record, but head coach Mike McCarthy is wary of the team getting ahead of itself. Meanwhile, the front office is apparently trying to get way ahead with a "Super Bowl trade.''
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Postgame News
The Dallas Cowboys topped the Chicago Bears, 49-29, without Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon. Backup running back Tony Pollard looked great in Elliott's absence, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He added one catch for 16 yards. Should Pollard get an increased role moving forward?. Jerry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
Yardbarker
The Cowboys Run Past The Bears Into Bye Week
No Zeke? No problem. The Cowboys run game proved to be the difference maker in this contest. Over the last few weeks, especially in Dak’s absence it’s no secret that the Cowboys run game is being heavily relied on to establish the pass. Against the Bears, the Cowboys racked up 200 yards rushing despite Ezekiel Elliott being ruled out for this game as the Cowboys cruised to a 49-29 victory.
Jerry Jones' Quote About Trade Deadline Is Going Viral
The NFL trade deadline is just a few hours away and that means some big-time players could be on the move. One team that a lot of fans and media pundits will be keeping an eye on is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have won six of their first eight games to open the season and could make a splashy acquisition to try and bolster their team.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Geno Smith’s improbable MVP campaign continues
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, he hasn’t
WATCH: Hershey McLaurin Previews Iowa State
S Hershey McLaurin met with the media ahead of this weekend's game against Iowa State.
