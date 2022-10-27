ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings

After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team

Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans react to stellar defensive first half from Tennessee against Kentucky

Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter just delivered the hit of the Vols’ season on Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown, knocking the ball out of his hands and into the hands of linebacker Juwan Mitchell. The Vols have played stellar defense against Kentucky in the first half Saturday evening. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks Exhibition Win Over No. 2 Gonzaga

Tennessee ended its preseason tune up as well as it could, rolling No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in Frisco, Texas. The game was deemed the Legends Classic with proceeds from ticket sells and the pay-per-view going to the McClendon Foundation. After taking on Michigan State in its closed door scrimmage last...
SPOKANE, WA
rockytopinsider.com

Notes, Takeaways From Tennessee’s Blowout Exhibition Win Over Gonzaga

FRISCO, Texas — Tennessee got its final tune up of the preseason dominating Gonzaga, 99-80, in an exhibition game at the Comerica Center Friday night. Both teams put on an offensive clinic in the first half before the Vols turned a four-point halftime deficit into a blowout win. Here’s...
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy