atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: No. 3 Vols looked scary – figuratively and literally – in another top-25 win
In times like this it’s best to remember a lesson from Coach Prime: “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. And if you play good … they pay good.”. It was not by mistake that Tennessee broke out its brand...
Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night
Tennessee hosted junior college standout defensive lineman Derrick Hunter Jr. on Saturday night for a visit. The Hinds C.C. and former Texas A&M defender discussed his thoughts on his gameday visit to Rocky Top. "It was amazing," Hunter said following the game. "It was great hospitality ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings
After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team
Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
247Sports
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans react to stellar defensive first half from Tennessee against Kentucky
Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter just delivered the hit of the Vols’ season on Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown, knocking the ball out of his hands and into the hands of linebacker Juwan Mitchell. The Vols have played stellar defense against Kentucky in the first half Saturday evening. Tennessee...
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock
Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May share their picks for Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry showdown
One of the most anticipated games on the college football slate this weekend will be between No. 3 Tennessee and visiting No. 19 Kentucky. Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their picks for the rivalry game on The Crowd’s line. May is predicting Tennessee to cruise to the victory...
Bubba Wallace Sounds Off on Massive Hit During Tennessee-Kentucky Game
Bubba Wallace loves his Tennessee Volunteers and the football team is rolling against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Wallace is getting ready for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, but he’s got time tonight to watch some college football. The hit was on Kentucky’s Dane Key. As the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee drops intense hype video for rivalry showdown with Kentucky: ‘The monster has awoken'
It’ll be an SEC showdown between a pair of ranked opponents when No. 3 Tennessee takes on visiting No. 19 Kentucky. For the latest edition of the rivalry, Tennessee dropped an intense hype video. In it, former Vol Trey Smith is the narrator as the Neyland Nights set is featured.
Look: Kentucky Unveils Uniforms for Rivalry Matchup Against No. 3 Tennessee
No. 19 Kentucky has revealed its uniform selection for its upcoming ranked matchup in Knoxville against No. 3 Tennessee tomorrow night. The Volunteers are going all black, so the Wildcats are countering with a white look: Under the lights in Neyland Stadium, this should be a visually ...
atozsports.com
Vols legend reveals the moment that made him immediately commit to Tennessee
Tennessee Vols legend Ron Slay made his mark in Knoxville on the basketball court, but he ended up on Rocky Top thanks to a football game. Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, joined Charlie Burris and I on The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week. And he had...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks Exhibition Win Over No. 2 Gonzaga
Tennessee ended its preseason tune up as well as it could, rolling No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in Frisco, Texas. The game was deemed the Legends Classic with proceeds from ticket sells and the pay-per-view going to the McClendon Foundation. After taking on Michigan State in its closed door scrimmage last...
rockytopinsider.com
Notes, Takeaways From Tennessee’s Blowout Exhibition Win Over Gonzaga
FRISCO, Texas — Tennessee got its final tune up of the preseason dominating Gonzaga, 99-80, in an exhibition game at the Comerica Center Friday night. Both teams put on an offensive clinic in the first half before the Vols turned a four-point halftime deficit into a blowout win. Here’s...
Former All-Pro receiver leaves $1,000 tip at Tennessee IHOP
Chad Johnson, aka "Chad Ochocinco," was in Knoxville for the first time for the Kentucky-Tennessee matchup, so he gifted his IHOP server a juicy tip.
