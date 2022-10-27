You want a hot take? I'll give Giants fan a hot take. Geno Smith is vindicating Ben McAdoo for "his decision" to start him at the end of the 2017 season. Now since many likely won't read much past that previous line I want to state I am not saying McAdoo should have kept his job. There were plenty of justifiable reasons for giving Slick Hair McGee the pink slips for the rot that transpired at the end if that 2017 season.

17 HOURS AGO