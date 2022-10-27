IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO ESCORTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE PURSUIT, ONE SCHOOL BUS VIOLATION, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE SUSPICIOUS ITEM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE THEFT, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE FIGHT, AND ONE OTHER CALL.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO