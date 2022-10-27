ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

KCCI.com

Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school

NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
NEWTON, IA
iheart.com

Southeastern Iowa Man Faces Multiple Domestic Abuse Charges

(Keota, IA) -- A Keota, Iowa man now faces multiple charges after being accused of abusing his wife. The Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges Thursday, including kidnapping, after 39 Christopher Wulf. Investigators say he repeatedly abused his wife after forcing her into a large machine shed on their property and beating her on multiple occasions.
KEOTA, IA
kttn.com

Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
POWERSVILLE, MO
Pen City Current

BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake

MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/28/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO ESCORTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE PURSUIT, ONE SCHOOL BUS VIOLATION, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE SUSPICIOUS ITEM, ONE DOG CALL, ONE VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE THEFT, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE FIGHT, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Additional Charges for Keota Man

On October 17th, thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Wulf of Keota was arrested for Willful Injury, a Class C Felony, and Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Attorney’s Office continued investigating, resulting in more charges against Wulf.
KEOTA, IA
1 killed in Wayne County crash

1 killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE, Neb. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was northbound on Nebraska Highway 16 in a semitrailer and was turning west onto 849th Road when his truck was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place

(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable

MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
MONROE, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Oskaloosa man found

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize

Leslie Spaur, 69, from Knoxville, won a $300,000 lottery prize. Spaur won the 10th prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Kline’s Quick Time. He bought a couple of tickets; one of Spaur’s tickets won $10 and another ticket was a $300,000 winner.
KNOXVILLE, IA
