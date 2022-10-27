Ilya Samsonov struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Kings. Samsonov allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts in net for Toronto, stopping 161 of 175 shots faced so far this season behind a defense corps that has left a lot to be desired to begin the season. The 25-year-old has seized his opportunity as the No.1 netminder with Matt Murray (groin) sidelined for the foreseeable future, and backup Erik Kallgren struggling to recapture the magic we saw during the 2021-22 season. Samsonov carries a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in six starts (4-2-0) between the pipes so far this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO