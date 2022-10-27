Read full article on original website
Ilya Samsonov allows four goals in Saturday's loss to Kings
Ilya Samsonov struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Kings. Samsonov allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts in net for Toronto, stopping 161 of 175 shots faced so far this season behind a defense corps that has left a lot to be desired to begin the season. The 25-year-old has seized his opportunity as the No.1 netminder with Matt Murray (groin) sidelined for the foreseeable future, and backup Erik Kallgren struggling to recapture the magic we saw during the 2021-22 season. Samsonov carries a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in six starts (4-2-0) between the pipes so far this season.
Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Shane Pinto, Brandon Montour, Jeff Carter (2022)
Week 3 of the NHL fantasy hockey season is in full swing, and, as always, we need to keep an eye on that waiver wire. It can be the difference between winning and losing every week. Let’s dive in and identify some new waiver wire targets that will help you...
Donovan Mitchell scores 41 points in OT win against Celtics
Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3P, 6-6 FT) in Cleveland's 132-123 overtime win against Boston. He added 4 rebounds and 3 assists to his gaudy scoring numbers. Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell has been on fire this season, scoring 31 or more points in all but one game. He...
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
De’Anthony Melton moves into the starting lineup Friday
De’Anthony Melton will move into the 76ers’ starting lineup, with Joel Embiid getting the night off. (76er’s team Twitter account) Melton has played well for the Sixers in the last two games. With him now in the starting lineup, he becomes an appealing fantasy option in both DFS and season-long.
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to go on IR
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not expected to be placed on IR and reportedly has a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Chase is dealing with some pretty serious injuries at the moment, having suffered a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. The team initially put a timeline of 4-6 weeks for his return, and that timetable is reinforced by the fact that they won't place him on IR. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will both see extra targets while the young stud is out for an extended period of time.
Russell Westbrook upgraded to probable for Friday
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game at the Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania on Twitter. (The Athletic) Westbrook has been dealing with a hamstring injury that cost him Wednesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He was seen at shoot around Friday morning and appears likely to return. As long as you can live with inefficiencies in percentage categories, he is probably worth inserting into your lineup for the counting stats he'll bring.
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
Joel Embiid (knee) questionable for Friday
Joel Embiid has been added to the 1:30pm injury report and is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors with right knee recovery, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. (Keith Pompey via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Embiid has played all five games for the Sixers this season but could potentially...
DeMar DeRozan scores a team-high 33 points Friday
DeMar DeRozan went for 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-12 FT), one rebound, one assist, and a steal during Friday's loss to the Spurs. DeRozan surpassed a career milestone of 20,000 points on Friday night. The veteran shows no signs of slowing down in the scoring department after logging his third 30-plus point performance on the season through six games. However, while the field goal percentage and points were there, the peripheral statistics weren't, resulting in a mediocre fantasy performance. DeRozan will have the chance to fill up the box score Saturday against the 76ers where he should have teammate Zach LaVine back in the lineup to help take some attention off him defensively.
Isaiah Stewart grabs eight rebounds Friday against Hawks
Isaiah Stewart grabbed eight rebounds while also dishing out one assist, blocking one shot, and scoring 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-5 FT) in the Pistons' 136-112 loss to the Hawks. Fantasy Impact:. Stewart continues to make the most of his opportunities while on the floor for the Pistons,...
Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) expected to play Week 8
Lockett has been dealing with various injuries that have landed him on the injury report all week, but he should be good to go and is expected to be available Sunday. Fantasy managers were hopeful that he would see increased usage in the possible absence of DK Metcalf (knee), but it turns out that Metcalf is playing and Lockett will retain his role as the WR2 on the team.
Luka Doncic posts 41-point triple-double in win Thursday
Luka Doncic scored 41 points (14-28 FG, 2-6 3P, 11-13 FT) with 14 assists, 11 rebounds, and three steals across 41 minutes in Dallas’ 129-125 overtime win over the Nets on Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic set season-highs in points (41) and assists (14) and tied his season-high in rebounds...
Bismack Biyombo turns in double-double with Deandre Ayton out Friday
Bismack Biyombo recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of Friday's 124-111 win over the Pelicans. After Deandre Ayton left Friday's game early with an injury, Biyombo filled in nicely with a double-double outing. The center hadn't gotten much playing time before Friday, as Ayton's big contract over the offseason seems to have earned him a larger chunk of minutes. If Ayton is forced to miss some time, Biyombo could be a decent streaming option with the ability to drop a double-double on a nightly basis.
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls in scoring Saturday against 76ers
DeMar DeRozan lead the Bulls offense Saturday, scoring 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-10 FT) while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out four assists in a 114-109 loss to the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. DeRozan continues his strong offensive start to the season for the Bulls, scoring at least...
