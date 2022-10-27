Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
The next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers has been revealed. November's Games with Gold lineup includes Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job. The former will be available to claim all month, while Dead End Job will go live on November 16. It's the second month of the new Games with Gold strategy, which drops backward-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 titles, reducing the freebies from four to two.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Gamespot
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Gamespot
PUBG Adds Famous Footballer Messi To The Mix
PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games out there, and PUBG Corp has now etched a partnership with arguably the most famous athlete in the world. PUBG Corp has announced that the game's 2.3 update will add a number of limited-time items based on Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hardcore Playlist, Now Called Tier 1, Arrives In November
People logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the first time today might have noticed there is no hardcore playlist. It's not a mistake, but rather Infinity Ward is rolling out the new playlist later this year. In an update to a previously published blog post, Infinity Ward...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available This Weekend
Right now you'll find a wide variety of Xbox games and Xbox accessories on sale, making it a great time to pick up gifts for others and stuff for yourself before the big holiday rush.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
Gamespot
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Gamespot
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (October 28-November 1)
It's time to kick off a new weekend of intense PvP action in Destiny 2, right after you've paid a visit to Saint-14 to grab a card and enter the line for the Trials of Osiris. Don't forget to go see Xur, as the Agent of the Nine has some decent Legendary-class gear up for sale. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Gamespot
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
Gamespot
All 50 Duos Competing In The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational
The Fortnite Champion Series Invitational--the first in-person Fortnite competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic--begins November 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and today Epic Games has announced the names of those who will be competing. The tournament will feature 100 players split into 50 duos, with both players in...
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (October 28-November 1) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
A new weekend has begun in Destiny 2, which means that Xur has returned to the Solar system with a fresh haul of gear to add to your collection. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave....
