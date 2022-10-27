Read full article on original website
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists
Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
How Aretha Franklin Broke The Glass Ceiling
In 1965, Otis Redding released the single "Respect." But the song didn't get the, well, respect it deserved until Aretha Franklin made it her own two years later. Having already established herself as a rising voice in the soul genre after signing with Columbia Records when she was just 18, Franklin moved over to Atlantic Records in 1966.
Listen to Steve Perry’s New Holiday Song, ‘Maybe This Year’
Steve Perry has released his first original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." The track, which you can listen to below, is included in the deluxe edition of Perry's 2021 album, The Season. Perry had previously teased the song on his TikTok account. "I wrote the lyrical sentiment about how the...
Hear Bruce Springsteen’s Take on the Aretha Franklin Classic ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen’s soul covers record Only The Strong Survive lands November 11, and he’s just shared a video for “Don’t Play That Song,” which you can check out right here. The 1962 song was written by Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson, the wife of Ben E. King. The original rendition was released by King on his 1962 LP Don’t Play That Song!, but the most memorable rendition arrived in 1970 when Aretha Franklin covered it on her album Spirit in the Dark. It’s also been recorded by Mariah Carey, Sam Moore, Keith Locke, and the Quests. “Don’t Play...
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
John Lennon Began to Think There Must Be a God When He Kept Hearing George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ on the Radio
John Lennon joked that there must be a God when he kept hearing George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' on the radio.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Previously given to musicians including Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith, Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac, this year marks the first time two individuals will be presented with the annual honor This year's MusiCares Persons of the Year have been announced! On Thursday, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson were revealed as this year's recipients of the Recording Academy philanthropic organization's coveted Persons of the Year honor, which will be presented in a Feb. 3 ceremony — two days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Previously given to...
Karol G Talks Stadium-Hopping on the $trip Love Tour, Dream Movie Roles and That Post-Punk Cover of ‘Bichota’
Colombian reggaeton star Karol G has achieved what a select few of her countrymen can lay claim to: she is a household name in the U.S. Credit the American teenagers who’ve embraced La Bichota as one of their own, with admiration and respect. “I feel like a great part of my success so far has been that connection: it has taken me a lot of effort and sacrifice to get to where I am today,” she tells Variety. “Lots of people know that and I’m lucky enough that people are getting to know me and have tasked themselves with learning my...
Tanya Tucker Shares Powerful New Single ‘Ready as I’ll Never Be’ Ahead of Revealing Documentary [Listen]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The track, which plays during the end credits of her Sony Pictures documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker, finds the accomplished 64-year-old reflecting on the path she's taken and all the successes and missteps that led her to where she is today. Tucker co-wrote "Ready...
Paul McCartney Names His Favorite Beatles Album Artwork: ‘We All Had a Say’
Sir Paul McCartney reveals which Beatles album contains his favorite artwork, and it’s one of the band’s most iconic images
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Mary Clarence In ‘Sister Act’ For 1st Halloween Show
Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Elton John Reveals the Performance That Made John Lennon ‘Physically Sick’
Elton John recalls performing with former Beatle John Lennon at a concert that Lennon was almost too sick to perform at
George Harrison’s Ex-Wife, Pattie Boyd, Said ‘Everything Was Really for Him’
George Harrison's ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, said 'everything' was really for George. When they broke up she had to figure herself out.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
George Harrison Didn’t Like His Singing in The Beatles, but He Was Too Critical
George Harrison said he didn't like his singing in The Beatles. However, he sounded great on some of his most famous recordings.
George Harrison Said Some People Couldn’t Understand How The Beatles Could Enjoy Splitting Up
George Harrison had a successful solo career after The Beatles split up, but some fans had a hard time understanding how the band could enjoy splitting up.
