Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
Virginia Business
Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s
On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
Family of broadcast legend ‘The Bowman Body’ asks for community’s support again, citing health and house needs
Bowman's popularity reached far beyond state lines. He had fans in the Richmond community, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina.
The 'heartwarming' reason a Virginia family goes all out for Halloween
The Dabney family's front yard is jam-packed with hundreds of lights, dozens of Halloween movie characters, and more than 20 different animatronics that move and speak.
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
The reason this retired RPD lieutenant thinks Gerald Smith stepped down as chief
With more than 45 years on the city streets, Marland knows law enforcement leadership and crime trends, calling the past two and a half years on the job some of the worst as far as rates of violence.
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
Richmond CAO hopes to 'stop the rumor mill' after chief's resignation
On their way into Richmond City Hall on Thursday, security stopped CBS 6 Problem Solver investigator Melissa Hipolit and a photojournalist.
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is mourning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
Richmond police react to chief’s resignation, replacement
The Richmond Coalition of Police is reacting to the resignation of Former Police Chief Gerald Smith as questions remain as to what led to his resignation.
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home
The owner of a Powhatan animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
The important reasons you should never toss, flush medications
Kathy Johnson, an intervention coordinator for Henrico County Public Schools, said that simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.
NBC12
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
Feds say they don't have evidence to prove man planned 4th of July shooting
Federal prosecutors said they don't have the evidence to prove that Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas was planning an attack or any other act of violence in Richmond on the Fourth of July.
NBC12
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster. That holds true for the state...
‘I am at the mercy of the city’: Richmond man gets $21,000 water bill
A Richmond man is looking for answers from the city after he was hit with a $21,000 water bill this week.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $60 million in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home...
Comments / 0