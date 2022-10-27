ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Roanoke Star

Governor Youngkin Announces $60M in New State Tax Credits to Help Rental Affordability

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allow for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home options for Virginians. “A priority in the forefront of this […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Government Technology

North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order

(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
CARY, NC
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races

(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Potential Tropical Cyclone heading toward Central America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed over the Caribbean Sea Sunday. This system has maximum winds of 40 mph which is strongest to classify as a tropical storm, however the circulation isn’t complete, so it is not yet a tropical storm. The organization of the system is expected to improve, making it Tropical Storm Lisa tonight or Monday.
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy