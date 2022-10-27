Read full article on original website
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Government Technology
North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Wake Forest early voting site sees long lines, candidates Sunday afternoon
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County saw a big turnout at their early voting site in Wake Forest Sunday afternoon. The voting location is at the Northern Regional Center at 350 E. Holding Ave. in Wake Forest, according to Wake County’s website. The line went past the...
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass more than 1 million ballots cast in 2022 general election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than one million North Carolina voters have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, according to the North Carolina State Board Of Elections. The voting number includes over 950,000 in-person early voters and more than 87,000 by-mail voters. Check out more information regarding N.C. ballots...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
WRAL
Party held to encourage young NC voters to cast ballot
An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
WITN
Potential Tropical Cyclone heading toward Central America
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed over the Caribbean Sea Sunday. This system has maximum winds of 40 mph which is strongest to classify as a tropical storm, however the circulation isn’t complete, so it is not yet a tropical storm. The organization of the system is expected to improve, making it Tropical Storm Lisa tonight or Monday.
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Police seize 120+ counterfeit THC candies from 4 North Carolina stores
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores. At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you could pick up from any store. “21st-century counterfeiters are getting really good at what they do,” Roxboro Police […]
