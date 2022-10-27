In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.

CARY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO