Sunday’s Game Could Determine if Vikings Make a Trade
The NFL trade deadline is officially two days away at the time this article is being posted. With that, rumors aplenty have been circulating the NFL for weeks, and the Vikings find themselves smack dab in the middle of them all. After a surprising 5-1 start to the season, it’s...
Rams’ Cooper Kupp Evaluated By Medical Staff Late in Loss to 49ers
The reigning Offensive Player of the Year appeared to be in pain after hauling in a six-yard reception late in Sunday’s matchup.
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
Kirk Herbstreit releases top 4 after Week 9 with 2 B1G teams in top spots
Kirk Herbstreit already has his top 4 before Week 9 has even concluded, as he has 2 B1G teams in the top 4. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, and Michigan comes in at No. 4, according to the ESPN college football analyst. Herbstreit explained his top four to...
Urban Meyer weighs in on the ‘toughest stadium in college football to play in’ on Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer had some high praise for Beaver Stadium and the Penn State faithful. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-2018, labeled Beaver Stadium as “the toughest stadium in College Football to play in.” Meyer’s Buckeyes lost in Happy Valley in 2016 in a tightly-contested 24-21 matchup.
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State
Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
JT Tuimoloau lists his favorite play from breakout performance against Penn State
JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.
College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Week 9
College GameDay is in Jackson, Mississippi in Week 9 for a big matchup between Jackson State and Southern. One of the most anticipated parts of College GameDay is the celebrity guest picker. Rob Riggle, Sabrina Ionescu, and Peyton Manning are just some of the notable guest pickers in 2022. With...
NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers, Seahawks roll; follow Packers-Bills
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday evening!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
Brenton Strange draws early personal conduct flag during game vs. Ohio State
Brenton Strange was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the 2nd quarter against Ohio State. Strange seemed to be tied up with Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau and then slapped the Buckeye defender in the back of the helmet. The penalty set the Nittany Lions back 15 yards...
How Are The New York Giants Second In The NFC?
Who is the most surprising team in the NFL? The Packers? The Bucs? The Broncos? No, no, and no. The most surprising team in the National Football League is the New York Giants. The Giants are currently 6-1 and have the second best record in the NFC. The Giants have beaten the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants are not the flashiest team in the NFL by no means, but they are one of the grittiest. They feature one of the best running backs in the NFL, Saquon Barkley. Quadzilla is currently second in the NFL in rushing and the second-leading receiver for Daniel Jones. They have also had a surprisingly good defense ranking 6th in points allowed at 18.6. The mastermind behind this immense turnaround is none other than former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll has orchestrated the biggest change in the NFL from last season. This team is tough and its grit is what stands out above all else, which is not something you often think of coming from an offensive-minded head coach. Their hot start coupled with a schedule that is not as strong as others, makes me think this is a playoff team. The key to their season is the same as every other team in the NFL, staying healthy. This has been a very significant issue for Barkley. While he is potentially a top 3 running back in the league, injuries have held him back. If the Giants stay healthy and keep the mindset they are currently playing with, a 12-5 season is remarkably achievable considering they were 4-13 last season.
Kickoff time and broadcast info set for Nebraska-Minnesota matchup in Week 10
The Kickoff time has been set for a B1G West matchup in Week 10 between Nebraska and Minnesota. Both teams are sitting at 2-3 in B1G play and are looking to get back in the hunt in the B1G West. The game will kick off Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12...
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
College GameDay crew picks the winners of 2 B1G games in Week 9
College GameDay is back again for Week 9. The crew is in Jackson, Mississippi for the HBCU rivalry matchup between Jackson State and Southern. The guest picker alongside the crew is none other than Stephen A. Smith. Smith graduated from Winston-Salem University, which is an HBCU in North Carolina. Unfortunately...
Terry McLaurin sets up go-ahead touchdown in final seconds with clutch catch
Terry McLaurin has proven 2 weeks in a row that he can deliver when it counts for the Washington Commanders. Washington walked away on top of the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16 after McLaurin’s crazy effort to place the Commanders at the 1-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke finished the job with a QB sneak a few moments later.
Kirk Cousins adds to impressive consecutive TD streak after win over Cardinals
Kirk Cousins has one of the better streaks in the NFL for quarterbacks this season. Cousins has now thrown a TD pass in 37 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday thanks to Cousins’ 232 yards passing and 2 touchdowns....
Mohamed Ibrahim sets Minnesota record with first-half TD vs. Rutgers
Mohamed Ibrahim broke the Minnesota all-time TD record on Saturday with the 44th TD of his Golden Gopher career. Capping off a 19-play drive for the Gophers, Ibrahim ran untouched for 7 yards and into the end zone to put Minnesota up 7-0 in the first half. Last week, Ibrahim...
Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery
Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
