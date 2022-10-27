ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau lists his favorite play from breakout performance against Penn State

JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Week 9

College GameDay is in Jackson, Mississippi in Week 9 for a big matchup between Jackson State and Southern. One of the most anticipated parts of College GameDay is the celebrity guest picker. Rob Riggle, Sabrina Ionescu, and Peyton Manning are just some of the notable guest pickers in 2022. With...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers, Seahawks roll; follow Packers-Bills

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday evening!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

How Are The New York Giants Second In The NFC?

Who is the most surprising team in the NFL? The Packers? The Bucs? The Broncos? No, no, and no. The most surprising team in the National Football League is the New York Giants. The Giants are currently 6-1 and have the second best record in the NFC. The Giants have beaten the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants are not the flashiest team in the NFL by no means, but they are one of the grittiest. They feature one of the best running backs in the NFL, Saquon Barkley. Quadzilla is currently second in the NFL in rushing and the second-leading receiver for Daniel Jones. They have also had a surprisingly good defense ranking 6th in points allowed at 18.6. The mastermind behind this immense turnaround is none other than former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll has orchestrated the biggest change in the NFL from last season. This team is tough and its grit is what stands out above all else, which is not something you often think of coming from an offensive-minded head coach. Their hot start coupled with a schedule that is not as strong as others, makes me think this is a playoff team. The key to their season is the same as every other team in the NFL, staying healthy. This has been a very significant issue for Barkley. While he is potentially a top 3 running back in the league, injuries have held him back. If the Giants stay healthy and keep the mindset they are currently playing with, a 12-5 season is remarkably achievable considering they were 4-13 last season.
NEW YORK STATE
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay crew picks the winners of 2 B1G games in Week 9

College GameDay is back again for Week 9. The crew is in Jackson, Mississippi for the HBCU rivalry matchup between Jackson State and Southern. The guest picker alongside the crew is none other than Stephen A. Smith. Smith graduated from Winston-Salem University, which is an HBCU in North Carolina. Unfortunately...
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Terry McLaurin sets up go-ahead touchdown in final seconds with clutch catch

Terry McLaurin has proven 2 weeks in a row that he can deliver when it counts for the Washington Commanders. Washington walked away on top of the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16 after McLaurin’s crazy effort to place the Commanders at the 1-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke finished the job with a QB sneak a few moments later.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery

Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

