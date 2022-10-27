Who is the most surprising team in the NFL? The Packers? The Bucs? The Broncos? No, no, and no. The most surprising team in the National Football League is the New York Giants. The Giants are currently 6-1 and have the second best record in the NFC. The Giants have beaten the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants are not the flashiest team in the NFL by no means, but they are one of the grittiest. They feature one of the best running backs in the NFL, Saquon Barkley. Quadzilla is currently second in the NFL in rushing and the second-leading receiver for Daniel Jones. They have also had a surprisingly good defense ranking 6th in points allowed at 18.6. The mastermind behind this immense turnaround is none other than former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll has orchestrated the biggest change in the NFL from last season. This team is tough and its grit is what stands out above all else, which is not something you often think of coming from an offensive-minded head coach. Their hot start coupled with a schedule that is not as strong as others, makes me think this is a playoff team. The key to their season is the same as every other team in the NFL, staying healthy. This has been a very significant issue for Barkley. While he is potentially a top 3 running back in the league, injuries have held him back. If the Giants stay healthy and keep the mindset they are currently playing with, a 12-5 season is remarkably achievable considering they were 4-13 last season.

