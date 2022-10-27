Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3
FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
wnewsj.com
Men win finale 8-0; set to host OAC match
TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team ended its 2022 regular season with an 8-0 rout of Heidelberg University in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Hidden Valley Soccer Complex Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Fightin’ Quakers’ first in Tiffin since 2005, Wilmington secures a...
wnewsj.com
WC women top Wittenberg in the pool
WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s swimming team split a double dual on Saturday afternoon, defeating Wittenberg University 149-54 and falling to Transylvania University 149-81. Two Fightin’ Quakers – Sierrz Szuhay and Mckenna Garn – won individual events as Szuhay claimed victory in the 100-meter backstroke (1:13.67) and Garn winning the 200-meter backstroke (3:01.90). The duo also each had a runner-up finish as Szuhay touched the wall in 2:42.89 in the 200-meter backstroke and Garn’s turned in a time of 1:25.04 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Alayna Fierman was just behind Garn in the aforementioned event, placing third with a time of 1:26.48.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane fights back but ousted by Wapak 28-14
WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Wapakoneta whipped up a big lead and then had to fight off the visiting Wilmington Hurricane Friday night in the opening round of the Ohio Division III playoffs, with the Redskins winning 28-14. The 13th-seeded 5-5 ‘Cane traveled to Auglaize County to take on the 4th-seeded 9-1 Redskins and their 9-game winning streak.
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton members aggies for a day
Leadership Clinton’s Class of 2023 hit the road last week to learn about Clinton County’s most defining industry — agriculture. The class toured Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Nutrien Ag Solutions, the World Equestrian Center, Schappacher Farms, and the Wilmington College Academic Farm. In addition, the class also heard...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Wilmington Elementary PTO Halloween Bash 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Denver Place Elementary features crafts, games, trick-or-treat, music & dancing. Cost $2 per child or a donation from this list: pants sizes 3T and up (no jeans), shirts 3T-5T, disinfectant wipes/spray, hair brushes, lice kits, hair detangler, baby wipes, paper towels, toothbrushes.
wnewsj.com
Fall Festival fun and mobile vaxx unit at Aging Up
The Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington was held Friday afternoon and featured lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Also on-site at the Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave was the Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health. It offered walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaccinations, personal protective equipment, COVID tests, and walk-in Core-4 screening.
wnewsj.com
Murphy’s Monster Mash a Halloween smash!
WILMINGTON — The first Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — was held Saturday afternoon at the theatre. The event, sponsored by SFM Insurance, had free activities including games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, free popcorn, and trick-or-treating at each station — with candy and non-food items.
wnewsj.com
DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank
HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments. Having started...
wnewsj.com
McIntosh Real Estate Services sets grand opening, ribbon-cutting
WILMINGTON — Join McIntosh Real Estate Services LLC for a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 4. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and includes tours of its new office and light refreshments. McIntosh Real...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester council eyes community clean-up, grant
BLANCHESTER — Village officials are exploring the best way to get dumpsters for a community clean-up day. At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, officials discussed applying for a Clinton County solid waste grant. The grant money would be used to purchase two 40-yard dumpsters for a clean-up day in April 2023.
