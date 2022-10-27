WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s swimming team split a double dual on Saturday afternoon, defeating Wittenberg University 149-54 and falling to Transylvania University 149-81. Two Fightin’ Quakers – Sierrz Szuhay and Mckenna Garn – won individual events as Szuhay claimed victory in the 100-meter backstroke (1:13.67) and Garn winning the 200-meter backstroke (3:01.90). The duo also each had a runner-up finish as Szuhay touched the wall in 2:42.89 in the 200-meter backstroke and Garn’s turned in a time of 1:25.04 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Alayna Fierman was just behind Garn in the aforementioned event, placing third with a time of 1:26.48.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO