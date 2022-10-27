Read full article on original website
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
Kathleen A. Reed – October 25, 2022
Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring...
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
Shawn M. Thorpe – October 25, 2022
Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
Early voting times and locations
Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne (WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below. ONONDAGA COUNTY Early Voting Hours: Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 […]
Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
$600K home in Onondaga: See 156 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales were back up slightly last week, with 156 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath raised ranch in the Town of Onondaga that sold for $600,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
Canandaigua resident inducted into contractors' group's Hall of Fame
CANANDAIGUA -- Floyd Rayburn, of F.G. Rayburn Mason Contractors Inc., was inducted recently into the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, the largest organization representing and advocating for merit shop contractors in New York. Nominees for the honor are put forth by ABC Empire State Chapter members to...
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
Mayor Michaels Among Invitees to Historic Biden Micron Announcement
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was among the attendees at the invitation-only announcement by President Joseph Biden (D), Delaware, on the investment by Micron at Onondaga Community College. “It was a tremendous honor to have been invited to this historic occasion featuring the President of the United States,” Michaels said. “The...
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to St. Joseph's Amphitheater in July 2023
GEDDES, N.Y. — The St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater is getting a major new concert. The social media pages for the concert venue on the Onondaga Lake shore posted a 21 second clip, hinting that Country and Pop music superstar Shania Twain could be making her way to Onondaga County next concert season. The video, which features a recent press photo of the 5-time Grammy award winner, reveals the message "Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow".
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Onondaga Community College student snaps special selfie with President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 introduced you to one of several Onondaga Community College students invited to attend President Joe Biden’s address in Syracuse on Thursday. After the Commander in Chief took the stage, we caught up with Juhudi Boazi who shared a special moment with the...
