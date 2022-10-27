Read full article on original website
US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August.
Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘pursuing only death and destruction’ as airstrikes pound Kyiv
Vladimir Putin’s “only goal is death and destruction,” a senior Ukrainian official has said amid reports of relentless Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.“Morning starts with air defence sirens all across Ukraine. Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages,” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter.“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”His remarks come as part of Ukraine’s capital was cut off entirely from power and water supplies, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said....
AP source: Intruder in Speaker Pelosi's home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting her husband
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Intruder in Speaker Pelosi's home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting her husband.
A Scrappy Environmental Attorney Is Looking To Keep Ryan Zinke From Returning To DC
The scandal-plagued former Trump administration official has suddenly found himself in a competitive race against Democrat Monica Tranel.
Election denial and the Big Lie: Sure, Trump made it worse — but both sides do it
Speaking to the House Jan. 6 committee on Sept. 29, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by her contention that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Thomas and others who doubt the legitimacy of the election results have been convinced to believe the "Big Lie," which refers to an incomprehensible distortion or misrepresentation of the truth as a form of propaganda. The most famous example is the Nazis' big lie about the Jews after World War I, which served to justify the Holocaust for sympathizers. Germany's Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels explained, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea clashed repeatedly in their final debate Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet's effectiveness during his 13 years in Congress. O'Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for a spending...
Ukrainian officials report a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities.
World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision
BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro.
Soon More Job Listings Will Include Salary Ranges. Here's How To Make That Work For You.
New York City is joining states that have pay transparency laws, meaning your leverage in a job negotiation just went way up — even if you don't live there.
The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news
From the death of beloved celebrity Leslie Jordan, to the installation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's newest prime minister, here's some of the top news from the last week. Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67. Updated 21 hrs ago. alert. The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead,...
Two state tribes seek federal recognition
Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that's been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process. Two state-recognized tribes are hoping Congress will right what they see as wrongs of the past.
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. – Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown, and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
LAKE MEAD, Nev. – The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in […] The post Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
