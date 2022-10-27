ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘pursuing only death and destruction’ as airstrikes pound Kyiv

Vladimir Putin’s “only goal is death and destruction,” a senior Ukrainian official has said amid reports of relentless Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.“Morning starts with air defence sirens all across Ukraine. Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages,” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter.“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”His remarks come as part of Ukraine’s capital was cut off entirely from power and water supplies, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said....
Salon

Election denial and the Big Lie: Sure, Trump made it worse — but both sides do it

Speaking to the House Jan. 6 committee on Sept. 29, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by her contention that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Thomas and others who doubt the legitimacy of the election results have been convinced to believe the "Big Lie," which refers to an incomprehensible distortion or misrepresentation of the truth as a form of propaganda. The most famous example is the Nazis' big lie about the Jews after World War I, which served to justify the Holocaust for sympathizers. Germany's Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels explained, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."
Herald & Review

Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea clashed repeatedly in their final debate Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet's effectiveness during his 13 years in Congress. O'Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for a spending...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
Herald & Review

Two state tribes seek federal recognition

Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that's been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process. Two state-recognized tribes are hoping Congress will right what they see as wrongs of the past.
New Hampshire Bulletin

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. – Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown, and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election

LAKE MEAD, Nev. – The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in […] The post Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
