Michigan State

Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday

By Ashley Taylor
 3 days ago
Christmas is right around the corner, which means that it's time to deck the halls and hang the lights on the Michigan state Capitol tree.

This year's tree, donated by Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck of St. Johns, is a 63-foot spruce tree.

On Friday, Oct. 28 at approximately 9:30 a.m., The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) will coordinate the harvest of the 2022 Michigan state Christmas tree.

A ceremony will be held outdoors prior to the harvesting of the tree. Short remarks will be made by St. Johns Mayor Eric Hufnagel, Acting DTMB Director Michelle Lange, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association (GLTPA) and the Michigan Association of Timbermen representative, Denny Olson.

In addition, the St. Johns High School and Fowler High School bands will be providing music for the ceremony. The St. Johns color guard will also preform at the ceremony.

Once harvested, the state tree will be transported from Clinton County to the Capitol, where Boy Scouts will untie the tree. The HI-BALL Company of Lansing will have a crane and volunteer crew near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and East Michigan Avenue to install the tree.

Road closures should be anticipated starting at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Allegan Street will be closed until around 11:30 a.m. Michigan Avenue will also be closed to through traffic west of Washington Square.

