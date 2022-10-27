Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde discusses the "wise" comment that Florence Pugh made.
TODAY.com
Eddie Redmayne shares why his parents are the secret to his success
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne doesn't come from a theatrical family, but he does credit his parents for his success in the film industry. Redmayne, 40, who won an Academy Award playing Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and most recently portrayed a serial killer opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix's "The Good Nurse" spoke with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY's "Sunday Sitdown" and talked about his supportive family and how despite his parent's advice, he really had no backup plan if his dream career didn't work out.
Drew Barrymore Invites Man Howard Stern Set Her Up With to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Says He Did “Something Very Right”
Drew Barrymore may be finding love again. While making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality played a matchmaking game with the actress in what she said was the “nicest thing” anybody’s ever done for her. Though she tried to swerve around actually picking a match, she eventually did, and, of course, invited the lucky bachelor onto today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Drew Barrymore Lays on Floor While George Clooney Plays Her Therapist in Hilarious ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview
Some go to licensed therapists, while others use their friends as therapists. And if you’re Drew Barrymore and your friend is George Clooney, why not do the latter? After teasing clips from the actor’s episode-long appearance all week, today’s airing of The Drew Barrymore Show did not disappoint as the Ticket to Paradise star hilariously role-played as Barrymore’s therapist once she made some revelations about her romantic life.
Henry Cavill Loves Love! A Look Into His Dating History
Henry Cavill's filmography includes a slew of famous onscreen love interests, but unlike many stars in Hollywood, Cavill has never been romantically linked to any of his costars. In fact, Cavill tends to date people who don't share the same profession as him. The "Justice League" star has also made it known that he isn't in the business of fooling around either.
Business Insider
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Keke Palmer Wants to Team With Will Smith on ‘Look Who’s Talking’-Style Comedy
Keke Palmer delivered all the laughs on Tuesday night as the host of the annual Time 100 Next gala, which honored 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields. “This is like a high school reunion but only the successful people showed up,” Palmer quipped during her opening monologue. On the red carpet before the dinner event began, the “Nope” star expressed interest in headlining her own original studio comedy. As for who she’d like to grace the big screen with, Palmer told Variety, “I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy. I think me and...
Henry Cavill teases return as Superman and says there is a 'bright future' for the character: 'It's been five years now. I never gave up hope'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Henry Cavill's heroic return!. The 39-year-old actor opened up about his taking up the mantle of Superman once again during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Cavill said the role 'means so much' to him, and he said he always thought...
Mo Gilligan addresses ‘beautiful speculation’ he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show
Mo Gilligan has addressed whether he’ll replace James Corden on The Late Late Show.The comedian appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday (28 October), where hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins grilled him on whether he’ll be stepping into Corden’s shoes.In April, Corden announced he was quitting the series after eight years. Since then, Gilligan has been rumoured to be taking over.When Ray asked Gilligan if he would soon be moving to New York, where he believed the late night show was filmed, the comedian responded: “It’s filmed in LA.”Asked if this was him confirming he would be Corden’s...
Timothée Chalamet says he was ‘blindsided’ by Dune
Timothée Chalamet has said that he was “blindsided” by the sheer size of Dune’s production.The 26-year-old, who starred as Paul Atreides in the 2021 sci-fi film based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, is set to reprise his lead role in the forthcoming sequel Dune: Part 2. During a recent interview for Homme Girls, in conversation with Bones and All co-star Taylor Russel, Chalamet lamented about the “old school” way actors used to revive a play “every couple of years”.“It’s something you don’t get to do with movies – revisit,” Chalamet said. “Actually though, I’m feeling that...
EW.com
Matthew Perry says Salma Hayek gave him elaborate acting advice that didn't make any sense
Another day, another star-studded anecdote from Matthew Perry's new book. In his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Friends alum recounts his experience making his first big movie, 1997's Fools Rush In. Directed by Andy Tennant, the rom-com stars Perry and Salma Hayek as a couple who marry after a one-night stand leads to an accidental pregnancy.
