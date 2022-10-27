Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
BET
Netflix's ‘Love Is Blind’ Accused Of ‘Cutting Out’ Black Women
Netflix's Love Is Blind is accused of unfair treatment toward their Black women cast members. Lauren Speed, who appeared on the show’s first season in 2018 and married Cameron Hamilton, tweeted on October 24, “I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show.”
AOL Corp
Henry Cavill and His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Finally Made a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Henry Cavill tends to be super private about his dating life, but he's been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso for almost two years—and they finally stepped out in public together for their first official red carpet appearance at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. Quick history lesson: Henry...
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: 'It Was Very Romantic'
Melanie "Mel B" Brown will soon be heading down the aisle!. The Spice Girls member, 47, appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, when she dished about the details of her recent engagement to her boyfriend of three years, hair stylist Rory McPhee. Sporting her signature animal print,...
'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams makes a case for why straight actors can play gay roles in his Broadway debut, 'Take Me Out'
The Tony-winning revival of "Take Me Out" returns to Broadway for another limited run on October 27.
My Baby Died In My Arms. HBO Really Messed Up With That 'House Of The Dragon' Scene.
"If the unimaginable has happened to you, watching a tasteless portrayal of it in a show that’s centered around dragons — yes, dragons — is a total gut punch."
Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving Call Me Kat Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'
Leslie Jordan died in a car accident on Monday, and his Call Me Kat family shared a touching tribute featuring some of his best moments on screen Call Me Kat said goodbye to Leslie Jordan in the sweetest way. During Thursday night's episode of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, a tribute video to Jordan aired some of his best moments on Fox, featuring his time on all three seasons of Call Me Kat alongside appearances on The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters. The tribute ended with a beautiful...
ETOnline.com
Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)
The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
ETOnline.com
Avène Sale: Take 25% Off the Skincare Brand Loved by Hailey Bieber and Angelina Jolie This Weekend Only
Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avéne is known for its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun protectants. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. Now through Monday, October 31, Dermstore is taking 25% off Avéne with the code GLOW.
Valerie Bertinelli Tries To Save Face On TikTok For Matthew Perry Makeout Sesh
The star reacted to the "Friends" actor's account of their "elaborate" kissing as her husband, Eddie Van Halen, lay drunk nearby.
EW.com
Ariana Grande wins blue ribbon from Jennifer Coolidge for Best in Show costume: 'F---ing great'
Call off the dogs — Halloween's winners have been found, according to one not-quite-impartial judge. Ahead of the spooky holiday, Ariana Grande and her Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies got into the spirit by sharing their pitch-perfect take on the dog show mockumentary Best in Show. In a joint Instagram...
