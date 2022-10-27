ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance

Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps

Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
People

Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
BET

Netflix's ‘Love Is Blind’ Accused Of ‘Cutting Out’ Black Women

Netflix's Love Is Blind is accused of unfair treatment toward their Black women cast members. Lauren Speed, who appeared on the show’s first season in 2018 and married Cameron Hamilton, tweeted on October 24, “I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show.”
People

Watch Leslie Jordan's Moving Call Me Kat Tribute: 'I'm a Big Believer in Celebrating Every Moment'

Leslie Jordan died in a car accident on Monday, and his Call Me Kat family shared a touching tribute featuring some of his best moments on screen Call Me Kat said goodbye to Leslie Jordan in the sweetest way.  During Thursday night's episode of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, a tribute video to Jordan aired some of his best moments on Fox, featuring his time on all three seasons of Call Me Kat alongside appearances on The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters. The tribute ended with a beautiful...
ETOnline.com

Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)

The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
ETOnline.com

Avène Sale: Take 25% Off the Skincare Brand Loved by Hailey Bieber and Angelina Jolie This Weekend Only

Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avéne is known for its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun protectants. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. Now through Monday, October 31, Dermstore is taking 25% off Avéne with the code GLOW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy