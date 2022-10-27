ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Pearson
3d ago

I walk with a cane due to some health issues. No shame. She’s a beautiful woman and I wish her all the best. She needs to surround herself with good people for the support she needs. God Bless

mmitch
3d ago

When I was 10yrs old in 1968 my mama was diagnosed with MS...She was around 40yrs old...That was a very sad long story for me...She started out with 1 cane, then 2 canes, then a walker, then an electric 3 wheeler...I watched from a young age her deteriorate to being bedridden...It was hard not having her there to see me play sports and other activities...She was remarkably strong and brave...As her health made her immunities get weak...She died a week after my sister's daughter was killed by a drunk driver of a broken heart...I will never forget the morning dad called me...I rushed over to see her in bed with dried tears that ran down her face...This was 1996...God bless you girl..And be strong...

Amp49
3d ago

I'm 28 now and loved and respected her as an actress, I remember her on MWC , she is an icon. She's been through the breast removal and now this, she is a very strong person and is ever so beautiful, sorry to hear about her MS diagnosis

