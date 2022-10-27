ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin City, MT

Woman cited after abandoned dog shot and killed near Martin City

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uo0yn_0ip9kzPJ00

KALISPELL - A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City in late September has been cited with Animal Cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told authorities she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup.

The killed husky was one of 18 dogs that were abandoned in the Doris Creek area near Martin City.

The dogs ranging anywhere from puppies to six months old were taken to the Flathead County Animal Shelter for recovery .

The dogs have been up for adoption since mid-October.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Nearly All Abandoned Doris Creek Dogs Have Been Adopted

By Oct. 20, all but two of the nearly 20 dogs found abandoned in the Doris Creek area in late September had been adopted, according to an update provided by Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett at a recent meeting of the Flathead City-County Board of Health. Bennett was...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy