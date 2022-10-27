Have you seen Tanea? 12-year-old girl went missing in Detroit last weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips in the search for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last weekend.

Police said Tanea Spurlock left her home in the 8200 block of Westwood, in the area of Tireman and the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side, without permission at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

When she failed to return home, and was reported missing by her family.

Spurlock is described as a Black female, 5’4” tall and around 120 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and her hair in blond and red box braids.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat and pink and white ‘Jordan’ shoes.

Anyone who has seen this missing child, or who make know of her wherabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587).