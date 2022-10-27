Read full article on original website
QC documentary filmmakers win two regional Emmys
Moline-based documentary filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle have earned their second and third Mid-America Emmy awards. On Facebook Sunday, they announced with their partner Garry McGee that their film, “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” won an Emmy in the Historical Documentary category last night, Oct. 29. “We share...
GALLERY: Halloween fun in Davenport
Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids. The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from […]
Check out secrets at Quad City Arts gallery
There are lots on display in an extraordinary, revealing exhibit now on display at the Quad City Arts gallery in downtown Rock Island. As part of “PostSecret” through Dec. 2, 2022), the public is invited to create their own “secret” postcards which are available at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island; Clock, Inc., 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island, and the following libraries: Bettendorf, Davenport, Eldridge, DeWitt, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, and Silvis.
Mercado on Fifth celebrates record-breaking year
Anamaria Rocha is on Cloud 10 after leading a spectacular season for the nonprofit Mercado on Fifth, including a very successful first-annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) parade last weekend. The Mercado executive director this week posted some pretty impressive numbers from this year’s weekly market in...
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Marine Corps. Reserve Toys for Tots Quad Cities registration ends soon
The holiday season will be here before you know it, and the Marine Corps. Reserve wants to remind you that the deadline to register for Toys for Tots Quad Cities is quickly approaching. To be registered, children must be between the ages of six months (born by June 18, 2022)...
Special blood drive in memory of Sherrard organ donor
An annual blood drive will be held Nov. 4 at Sherrard High School in honor of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car accident and was an organ donor. The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in memory of Sara Wyant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sherrard High School’s Meeting Room, 4701 176th St., Sherrard. Sara was killed in a car crash as a sophomore at the age of 16, and since then, her family has hosted a blood drive to honor her memory, and to increase awareness of blood and organ donation.
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Tourism stakeholder group to meet Monday
After passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, the City of Rock Island was allocated $26.5 million by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. City council members formally approved a resolution during the Oct. 10 city council meeting adopting the City’s ARPA Plan and its funding recommendations, including assistance to specific areas of need.
Bettendorf’s Diamond Lady among beached boats in Memphis
Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them. The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.
Scott County Attorney candidates on gangs
Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long. The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs. In Scott County, gangs were...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
Railroad merger fight hits next level
Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
Foodie Friday: Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table
Bailey Thompson joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday to tell us all about Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table in Bettendorf. Watch the video above for more and check out the restaurant’s website & Facebook page.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was seen being taken away […]
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
