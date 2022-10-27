Read full article on original website
Related
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
msn.com
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
'Rotting from the inside': Thousands of flooded cars from Hurricane Ian headed to NC to be resold
Before you buy a car, here are signs of a car that may have flood damage.
These Floridians were hit by Hurricane Ian a month ago. Here's what FEMA has done for them so far
A month after the Category 4 hurricane devastated parts of Florida's west coast, residents are still trying to put their lives back together. FEMA assistance is critical for many of them, but they have had different experiences dealing with the agency.
Watch: Mystery metal object removed from next to New Brunswick highway
Transportation officials in New Brunswick said a large metal object was removed from where it was found next to a highway -- but no one knows what it is or where it came from.
How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free
Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
myzeo.com
How To Clean a Bathroom Professionally
It might not feel revolutionary, but cleaning a bathroom isn’t a job for the average person. That’s because it’s a reasonably complicated task requiring specific cleaning products and trained professionals for complete sanitization. However, you don’t have to tackle the whole thing yourself. Keeping your bathroom clean...
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
How to clean the air in your home
Wondering how to clean the air in your home? We've got all the information you need
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Maintain Your Septic Tank
Maintaining your septic tank is key to keeping it functioning properly and preventing costly repairs down the road. By following a few simple steps, you can keep your tank in good condition and avoid any nasty surprises. Here are some tips on how to maintain your septic tank. Contents hide.
Comments / 0