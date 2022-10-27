Read full article on original website
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer recalled because it doesn’t meet federal safety standards
Radio Flyer has recalled the Cyberquad for Kids that was sold exclusively through Tesla. The ATVs were sold at shop.tesla.com in December 2021 for $1,900. “The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CBS News
Tesla ATV for kids recalled for violating safety standards
AUSTIN, Tx. (CNN) -- The Tesla Cyberquads for Kids, made by Radio Flyer, has been recalled because it doesn't meet federal safety standards. Owners are being offered a full refund after they disable the electric all-terrain vehicle. Intended as toy, Radio Flyer said the Cyberquad for Kids was designed for...
insideevs.com
Uniquely Styled Van Raam Balance E-Bike Claims To Be Safest In The World
In the world of e-bikes, we’ve seen all sorts of weird and wonderful designs on two-wheels—sometimes even more. Unlike standard bicycles, e-bike manufacturers are much more keen on deviating from standard frame designs, as an electric motor gives any rolling two-wheeler a huge advantage. A lot of times, modern e-bikes focus on utility, comfort, and safety, making the joy of cycling accessible to a much wider audience.
insideevs.com
Oxfo's New OX1 Is A Compact Folding E-Bike With Impressive Range
Although folding bikes are becoming increasingly sophisticated and feature-rich, such qualities may not always be what you're looking for in a pair of wheels centered on practicality and simplicity. Sometimes, you just want to hit the road in comfort and ease and pedal to your destination without worrying about tons of tech features. As such, Oxfo's new OX1 electric folding bike could be just the right bike for you.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons to Buy an E-Bike Over a Regular Bicycle
E-bikes are taking over the biking scene and with good reason. There are many reasons to consider buying an e-bike, especially if your daily commute takes place in a city with great bike infrastructure. Replacing your car with a bicycle can be a great way to reduce your environmental impact, and replacing it with an e-bike is even more convenient. Riding an e-bike brings many advantages over a traditional bike, especially when it comes to practicality.
jalopyjournal.com
As It Was
Times are busier than ever. As I type this, I’m looking at the calendar and mentally packing my bags for my upcoming week of travel. From cameras to clothes, film to flight information, I’m slowly but surely putting the pieces together. Won’t be long and I’ll be on the road—and up in the air—again.
