Related
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Sylvester Stallone learned ‘hard lesson’ amid ‘tumultuous’ Jennifer Flavin split
Sylvester Stallone learned a “hard lesson” during his and Jennifer Flavin’s brief breakup. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the actor told the Sunday Times over the weekend of his short-lived split, according to People. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” the “Rocky” star, 76, continued. “It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.” Stallone and Flavin, 54, called it quits in August, with the former model filing for divorce in Florida. Four days later, the Golden Globe winner made headlines for covering...
Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Mary Clarence In ‘Sister Act’ For 1st Halloween Show
Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson
Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
