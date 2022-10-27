Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the second of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game:. Biggest adjustments without Deandre Ayton?. The Suns big will not...
Phoenix Suns’ supporting cast steps up in win vs. shorthanded Pelicans
PHOENIX — A shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday was able to prove why it was such a pain for the Phoenix Suns to get by in the first round last year. Through three quarters, Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for six assists, eight turnovers and 23 points. New Orleans was 13-for-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range and had all five starters in double figures to bring enough offense to the party.
Phoenix Suns stick with it to put away pesky, young Rockets
PHOENIX — Winning in the NBA is really hard to learn how to do. The Phoenix Suns proved that to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in a 124-109 win. At halftime, Houston was 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range and had 19 second-chance points. Even better, the Suns were 4-for-15 (26.7%) from deep.
Suns start Bismack Biyombo vs. Rockets with Deandre Ayton out
Center Bismack Biyombo will take center Deandre Ayton’s spot in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He will join the four regular Suns starters: Chris Paul and Devin Booker at guard, with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at forward. Ayton will miss...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton out Sunday vs. Rockets, to be reevaluated in a week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Houston Rockets with a left ankle sprain. Ayton exited Phoenix’s 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday in the first quarter after landing on center Jonas Valanciunas’ foot awkwardly. His ankle...
Big 12 agrees to extension with ESPN and Fox, per report
The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of...
Charles Barkley Reveals What He Told The Suns During Trade Talks With Kevin Durant: "Do They Want Booker And Chris Paul? They're Like No... Well, Give It To Them Then!"
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals the Suns could have landed Kevin Durant this offseason without trading away Devin Booker or Chris Paul.
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL donate $25K to Boys & Girls Clubs
The National Football League and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced on Wednesday the donation of $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, according to a press release. The funds will be used to cover the branch’s flag football program for the year, which consists of 275...
CBS Sports: Arizona men’s basketball ‘overrated’ in preseason coaches poll
Following a Sweet 16 appearance as the nation’s No. 2 team, Arizona men’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. However, the coaches poll ranks them 13th, with aligns with FanDuel Sportsbook’s higher outlook, as it has the Wildcats with the 10th-best odds to win the national championship.
Phoenix Suns finding more success between margins on offensive glass
PHOENIX — Monty Williams and Kevin Young talk shop a lot. Sure, the Phoenix Suns’ head coach speaks with his associate head coach all the time in the confines of what the team does. At practice and shootaround, during timeouts and the game. But then there’s the conversations...
Warriors’ Klay Thompson has a lot of respect for Suns’ Devin Booker despite spat
Tempers flared between All-Star shooting guards in the Phoenix Suns’ 134-105 victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. In the third quarter, Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into a heated exchange, resulting in Thompson’s first career ejection. “I was just mad,” Thompson told reporters...
Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat
TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
Coyotes’ Gutierrez: Mullett Arena locker room annex will be ready before next homestand
The Arizona Coyotes open their Mullett Arena tenure in Tempe on Friday night. The team hosts the Winnipeg Jets (Friday), New York Rangers (Sunday), Florida Panthers (Tuesday) and the Dallas Stars (Thursday) before heading out on a 14-game road trip from Nov. 5 to Dec. 7. However, the locker rooms...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0