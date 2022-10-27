ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOENIX — A shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday was able to prove why it was such a pain for the Phoenix Suns to get by in the first round last year. Through three quarters, Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for six assists, eight turnovers and 23 points. New Orleans was 13-for-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range and had all five starters in double figures to bring enough offense to the party.
Big 12 agrees to extension with ESPN and Fox, per report

The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of...
Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat

TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
