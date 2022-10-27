Read full article on original website
3 viruses spreading rapidly, doctors raises concerns
Three different viruses are spreading quickly, and doctors are expecting a busy winter, especially with kids.
Megan Meier: Mom still helping after online bullying led to St. Charles girl’s 2006 death
“I definitely think the impact has helped more people than we will ever know. Because Megan story did go viral, that was never a plan, it just happened,” said Tina.
New warning from childcare providers after boy’s drowning death
Licensed childcare providers are warning parents, following our exclusive Fox Files report Thursday.
Student found dead in dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night
A student was found dead in his dorm room at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Saturday night.
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
Missouri governor says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri's top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?
St. Charles parents, students reflect on St. Louis shooting, increased SROs
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - The county council of St. Charles County allocated $2.2 million over the summer for student resource officers after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The move added 14 SROs to county schools. All county public schools have at least one armed officer now. This...
Center opens to help businesses impacted by July’s flood in St. Clair County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new Business Recovery Center is opening in East St. Louis to help businesses affected by July’s severe storms and flooding. The U.S. Small Business Administration said the center will help people one-on-one with submitting a disaster loan application for businesses impacted by the July 25-28 flood. The center is open at the Clyde C Jordan Community Center at 6755 State Street in East St. Louis.
Law enforcement group backs “YES” vote on recreational marijuana amendment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) announced their support for voting yes on Amendment 3 on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot. If Amendment 3 passes, it will legalize the personal use of marijuana for people 21 and older. “We have watched as marijuana arrests and...
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
Hundreds turn out for school safety town hall in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Missouri First District Congresswoman Cori Bush's town hall attracted more than 200 people Thursday night. Elected officials, clergy members, counselors, parents and more packed the multipurpose center at Florissant Valley Community College to talk about school safety. Researchers say this year there have been more than...
Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL
Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive.
The Deadly Truths of Coldwater Creek
Coldwater Creek’s heartbreaking history of radioactive contamination. As children, a lot of people spend their time playing outside in nature. For one community though, it became deadly. With a high diagnostic rate of rare cancers as well as autoimmune diseases in the communities surrounding North St. Louis County’s Coldwater...
St. Charles woman scours internet, gets Facebook to unlock her account
A St. Charles woman will never forget her 30th birthday.
Pumpkin Glow takes over St. Charles Historic Main Street for Halloween
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Pumpkin Glow brings a big boost to businesses this Halloween weekend. Main Street is blocked off so shoppers and families can safely enjoy the spooky scenes while visiting family-owned stores. Employees from each store spent time carving pumpkins and turning their storefront into a spooky scene.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
City of St. Charles closed down 4 water wells due to contamination
The City of St. Charles has shut down four water wells due to chemical contamination, causing issues for residents who rely on the water.
A Website Recommends a Winter Vacation to a City in Missouri
Why would you want to travel to Florida for your winter vacation when you can travel to Missouri? A travel website put together a list of great winter vacation cities and the Show-Me State has a city on the list, which one is it, and why?. According to the travel...
