Saint Louis County, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new Business Recovery Center is opening in East St. Louis to help businesses affected by July’s severe storms and flooding. The U.S. Small Business Administration said the center will help people one-on-one with submitting a disaster loan application for businesses impacted by the July 25-28 flood. The center is open at the Clyde C Jordan Community Center at 6755 State Street in East St. Louis.
