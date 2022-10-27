ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report

The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
The Independent

Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year. The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

GM pauses ads on Twitter after Elon Musk’s acquisition

General Motors has temporarily halted advertising on Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social network on Friday (via CNBC). The automaker says it’s pausing paid advertising on Twitter to evaluate “the direction of the platform” under Musk’s leadership, but will continue to use the network to interact with customers.
MarketRealist

Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
Robert M'call

Elon Musk's $ Twitter Takeover Could Shape Social Media's Future

Twitter has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2006. Users have come to rely on Twitter as a primary pipeline of news and information and more recently, some are also posting ads/bought tweets, gifs, and pictures. However, there is one drawback: the character limitations per tweet (due to 140 characters). With Elon Musk's new ownership of the company, he believes that this limit can be expanded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy