Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Elon Musk makes splashy visit to Twitter headquarters carrying sink
Elon Musk paid a visit to Twitter’s headquarters ahead of an end-of-week deadline to close his deal to buy the company, posting a video of himself in the company’s San Francisco lobby carrying a sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted on Wednesday....
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk says he is 'obviously overpaying' in his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he's "obviously overpaying" with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The tech mogul added that he's "excited" about the takeover and that the site has "incredible potential." Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $209 billion. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the...
Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report
The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter S.F. HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters on Wednesday. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying...
Elon Musk is now saying he doesn't plan to cut 75% of Twitter jobs: report
Elon Musk told Twitter employees at the company's San Francisco office that he has no plans to lay off 75% of employees at the company once he takes over, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The statement directly contradicts what Musk told prospective investors just six days ago. Even...
Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts
Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year. The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter after his takeover is complete
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump’s account and press ahead with staff cuts
Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?
Rumble Inc RUM shares are trading higher by 14% to $11.80 Friday afternoon, possibly due to the closing of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has led to speculation of a potential future partnership. Elon Musk in September tweeted to Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski saying 'Maybe worth talking at some...
The Verge
GM pauses ads on Twitter after Elon Musk’s acquisition
General Motors has temporarily halted advertising on Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social network on Friday (via CNBC). The automaker says it’s pausing paid advertising on Twitter to evaluate “the direction of the platform” under Musk’s leadership, but will continue to use the network to interact with customers.
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private
The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
Elon Musk Bought Twitter: Here's Who He Fired First
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is seemingly complete, as the tech CEO has fired a number of Twitter's top executives. Here's who got the axe first.
Musk posts joke while entering Twitter headquarters ahead of deal finalization
Elon Musk let it "sink in" that he will own Twitter through a porcelain performance at the social media platform's headquarters.
CNBC
Twitter is now owned by Elon Musk — here's a brief history from the app's founding in 2006 to the present
Nine years ago, Twitter raised $1.8 billion in an IPO. Twitter became the center of controversy during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House because of his voracious use of the app. Now the company's fate is controlled by Elon Musk. future was looking bright. The company was benefiting from...
Elon Musk's $ Twitter Takeover Could Shape Social Media's Future
Twitter has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2006. Users have come to rely on Twitter as a primary pipeline of news and information and more recently, some are also posting ads/bought tweets, gifs, and pictures. However, there is one drawback: the character limitations per tweet (due to 140 characters). With Elon Musk's new ownership of the company, he believes that this limit can be expanded.
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk forced to delete conspiracy tweet
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi. In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye".
